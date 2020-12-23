Loudon Cumberland goes live again

Members of Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church braved the cold Friday night to put on the third annual live nativity for passersby on Mulberry Street.
The scene was acted out 6-8 p.m. on the corner of Mulberry and Atlanta streets. Those passing by on foot or in cars viewed church members dressed as Joseph, Mary, wise men, shepherds and angels accompanied by sheep and a camel.
All of the actors were church members, Jeff McQueen, church member, said.
“We’re a smaller church with multi-generational families,” McQueen said. “These little girls, some of them are seventh generation members. Our building was built in 1882. We’ve been worshipping there ever since.”
The nativity looked a little different than in previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns for public health, the Rev. Mark Hester, pastor, said.
“We cut it to one night instead of two,” Hester said. “… There was a question whether we could get all the animals and people to volunteer, but everything worked out just fine. We thought we could still do it, and it’s very important to do it. But we thought one night would be enough. So far, everything is going into place really well. This area here that’s roped off, that’s for everybody’s safety and distancing. Of course, that’s the first time we’ve done that.”
The number of actors in the nativity was the same as previous years. Actors worked in one-hour shifts. More volunteers behind the scenes worked diligently to make sure costume changes ran smoothly.
Finding volunteers was never an issue. Once event planning was set in motion, volunteers “stepped up right away,” Hester said.
“This is our third year in a row doing it,” Hester said. “We had a history of doing it way back in the past. It’s a good corner. It’s a good night. It gets a lot of attention. A couple years ago we added the police officer just to slow traffic down to let them know there’s something to look at. We think this is really how the manger scene started is acting it out so people could remember the story of Jesus in a live form, so we’re just trying to recreate that story from long ago.”
McQueen said the church is always excited to put on the live nativity.
“Everyone is blessed by it,” he said. “The actors are blessed by the people driving by, and the people who stop and park and walk up and talk are blessed.”
Nancy Simpson, event organizer and church member, said there were never discussions of not putting on the show since adjustments could be made for the outdoors venue.
“We have no idea how many people come by and even know it’s here, but it’s as much for us as it is for them,” Simpson said. “Most of us would give anything — we feel like — to sit here and to ponder and listen to the music and to be in the space is important and just to ponder the real depth of meaning. It’s not just a Bible story. My big thing is Jesus is coming back. A baby once and second time as king.”