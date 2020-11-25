Loudon County soldier comes home

After deploying with the U.S. Air Force in the middle of a pandemic, Master Sgt. Shane Wood, a Loudon resident, has returned home.
Wood went on orders in January before leaving for Iraq and Afghanistan in May. He was supposed to deploy in April but was delayed due to coronavirus.
Before deploying, he traveled stateside for training to complete his mission oversees and has been away from home “on and off” since January.
Wood has been in the Air Force for 12 years. Before that, he was in the U.S. Army for six years and served one other 14-month deployment in 2004.
Deploying during the pandemic posed challenges.
“Well, it’s tough because, No. 1, who you’re leaving behind, your wife, she’s going to have to play mom and dad, so it’s putting a lot of extra responsibility on her,” Wood said. “Of course, due to COVID there were delays in school. If the kids were sick, not even a COVID-related illness, they wouldn’t allow them to come to school, and I understand that, that’s protocol, but she’s still working full time as well. She would have to take the kids to work.
“For me being over there knowing she was having to do things I wouldn’t be able to help her with, that was a little stressful,” he added. “But thankfully we have a good, strong church family and both of our families are not too far off. They would help when they could as far as picking the kids up and keeping them. That definitely kind of took some of the worry out of it when they were able to help.”
Wood arrived back on U.S. soil Oct. 25 and was greeted by his family at McGhee Tyson Airport. The homecoming made him more nervous than the last because he knew what to expect.
“The first time I came home, because I was gone so long, it took me a long time to adjust back to the civilian side of things just mentally and emotionally,” he said. “… When you’re around a bunch of hard, military men, and you’re about the mission, you have to kind of turn your emotions off. That was just a big adjustment the first time. This time coming home, I was super excited, but nervous because I was like, ‘Am I going to be able to switch back and not have that big gap?’”
Wood knew his adjustment period was hard on his wife, Teresa, the first time he came home in 2005. He now has three children. As soon as he saw his kids at the airport, he said it was like he never left.
Teresa said she was as nervous as on her wedding day when she saw her husband’s plane arrive at the airport. His flight had been delayed three times due to inclement weather, but Teresa and the kids waited at the airport all day.
“(The kids) were just anxious all day,” Teresa said. “… It was neat because all the people who were waiting for the flight because their flight was delayed … they were all cheering and videoing. When Shane came and walked through they were all yelling, and it was just really neat to have their support, and they didn’t even know us. They had no idea who we were. … We had a special friend who made shirts for the kids that said, ‘My daddy is my hero’.”
Having kids made the second deployment harder. Shane said he missed some great memories.
The couple’s oldest daughter, Bella, 14, is their only biological daughter. Shelly, 11, and A.J., 7, were adopted March 2019.
Wood’s deployment was extremely hard on A.J.
“Shane is the only dad that A.J. has ever known because he’s been in foster care since he was 2,” Teresa said. “For him to leave, for them was a little traumatic because they’ve had a lot of that in and out of foster care. For him to come home, for their daddy to come home, it was like Christmas for them. It was just so over-the-top emotional. They were extremely happy.”