A member of Loudon City Council voiced concerns Nov. 10 to the Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission about a proposed landfill contract extension with Santek Waste Services.
After a special called workshop hosted by the commission and attended by stakeholders Loudon County, Lenoir City and Loudon, some are worried the extension may not be the best move for the county since Santek will most likely be bought by Republic Services in the near future.
Councilman Tim Brewster whose wife, Loudon County Commissioner Kelly Littleton-Brewster, serves on the solid waste board, approached chairman Steve Field with his concerns.
“This is about the contract extension,” Brewster said. “I really feel that you’re pushing this too fast. I hate to say this, but I don’t think you’re considering the first district of Loudon County, the city. You live in Lenoir City. In my opinion, if you can’t step back and start working for the citizens of Loudon city and the first district, I would ask that you resign.”
There was no further discussion or response regarding Brewster’s comments.
“Everybody has their opinion, and it’s their opinion, and I’ll let them speak their piece,” Field said after the meeting.
Field said he had no plans to resign.
“In my opinion, the Lenoir City commissioners and Tellico Village also, they don’t have the landfill in their backyard,” Brewster said. “As long as it’s out of sight and out of mind, they’re going to vote to let it keep going and extend the contract because they don’t have to worry about it. They don’t get the calls of the mud in the road all the time. I’m sure if that landfill was up on Ford Road where (county commissioner) Van Shaver lives, it would already be closed by now.”
Tammi Bivens, solid waste board member and Loudon councilwoman, said she understands perspectives from the board and Brewster.
“I feel that the board has fought with this amendment for so long that I can understand the board’s aggravation with it,” Bivens said. “I’m fairly new to the board, but I can feel their aggravation with the contract taking as long as it’s took and not being done yet. But I do also feel that we may be rushing into this at this point since it’s changed hands with Republic. Now, if it weren’t for that, I would be for this contract passing. But with Republic coming in and us not really knowing who they are or what their plans are, I just don’t feel that it’s right for us to go through with passing the contract extension now.”
Bivens said she wasn’t comfortable with Brewster’s request for Field to resign.
“He’s the only chairman that I’ve known on that committee,” she said. “I think that there have been some errors in communication since I’ve been on there that I have seen myself, but I don’t know about any past circumstances. All I can comment on is what I’ve seen more recently.”