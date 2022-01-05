Loudon church hosts blood drive

A MEDIC regional blood drive was held Thursday at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Loudon.
The drive was the first time the mobile blood donation vehicle had set up at the church off Pond Road, MEDIC’s Tara Hamlin said.
“We’re in Lenoir City and Loudon all the time, but we haven’t been at this location before,” she said.
Art Stewart of Lenoir City was one of the first to donate at the church, emphasizing that he always donates when a drive is in his area.
“I think it’s a good thing to do for the community,” he said.
Hamlin, who has worked for MEDIC five years, said she enjoys moving to new locations every week. Since COVID-19 hit in 2020, finding donors has been difficult, but the situation has been improving recently.
“This year has been better,” she said.
Another MEDIC drive is scheduled for noon-6 p.m. Jan. 13 at Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City.
Those who wish to donate do not have to wait for the bus. MEDIC operates donation centers in Knoxville, Farragut, Crossville and Athens. The organization has six buses and three trucks that travel throughout the region.
MEDIC was established in 1958 by Dr. Carl Nelson under the sponsorship of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine. Area physicians supported the independent, not-for-profit blood center because they wanted a source of blood from volunteer donors and desired centralization of blood collection, testing and distribution. MEDIC’s operational and capital costs are financed by blood supplier processing fees charged to hospitals.