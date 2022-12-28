Loudon boy gets sign for neighborhood

While most children were writing letters to Santa at Christmastime, a Loudon boy decided contacting the mayor was a good idea.
Aiden Chittenden, a second-grader at Highland Park Elementary School, didn’t feel comfortable with the speed of traffic around his home, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.
He sent a letter to Loudon City Hall addressed to Mayor Jeff Harris asking that a “SLOW, Children at Play” sign be placed in his neighborhood.
“I would like to ride my bike or scooter on this road safely,” he wrote. He even offered to put the sign up himself in his family’s yard.
Harris decided to respond immediately. He invited Aiden to lead the pledge at a meeting of Loudon City Council and then made arrangements to have a sign made and posted at the corner of Mill Creek Drive and Hampton Place Circle.
The sign reads, “We love our children. Please drive safely,” and is mounted on a metal post about eight feet high.
“It’s the first time he’s written a letter to city hall,” Aiden’s mother, Amanda, said.
She said Aiden researched where the mayor worked and at what address he could be reached.
The Chittendens moved into their new home in August from out of state, she said. Their former neighborhood was located on a dead-end street that offered a safer environment for children to ride bicycles.
The Loudon neighborhood is still under construction and won’t be finished until November. There is dirt on the street, which is crowded with vehicles and heavy equipment from construction crews.
“The trucks coming through with construction workers don’t pay enough attention,” Aiden’s father, Sam, said.
Sam said his wife was almost struck by a car while walking the dog and carrying Aiden’s baby brother, Newt. He said as more families with children move into the neighborhood the danger of one of them being hit will be even greater.
Harris said he was surprised to get the letter from a second-grader, but knew exactly what Aiden was talking about. He said council has discussed the increased speed of traffic in the area off Queener Road. For many years, the rural road was a shortcut between Loudon and State Highway 72.
Recent construction of new homes in the area has increased the number of cars using the road. At the same time, a long-awaited paving and widening has encouraged many drivers to exceed the speed limit, Harris said.
The speed limit on Queener and inside the new neighborhoods is 30 mph unless posted otherwise. Harris said lowering the speed limit is a process that requires a vote from council, and police officers cannot write a ticket unless the lower speed limits are clearly posted.
A pedestrian bridge is planned to connect the Hampton Place neighborhood to Loudon Memorial Park. Children will be able to cross from the neighborhood to the park without having to navigate Hwy. 72.