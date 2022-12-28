Loudon boy gets sign for neighborhood

Aiden Chittenden, front, stands with mom Amanda, dad Sam, baby brother Newt and Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris, right, at a sign asking drivers to be careful in his neighborhood.

 Hugh Willett | News-Herald

While most children were writing letters to Santa at Christmastime, a Loudon boy decided contacting the mayor was a good idea.

Aiden Chittenden, a second-grader at Highland Park Elementary School, didn’t feel comfortable with the speed of traffic around his home, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

