Loudon aims for improved traffic flow

Loudon officials are eyeing improved signalization for all seven of the city’s traffic lights.
Work would be financed through a $1.3 million Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Grant.
Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, said the project has been three or four years in the making. The effort is similar to Lenoir City’s move for improved traffic signalization.
“It’s just a long process,” Harris said. “You got to get on a list and you got to go through all these phases, especially if you want federal or state money, you got to go by their guidelines. You got to go on their timing. Everybody’s going after the same pot of money and everything, so it’s just taken so long.
“... From what I remember, one of the reasons we qualified for it was because of the number of traffic accidents on I-75 and how they have to reroute traffic through Loudon,” he added. “This was a way to better control the flow of the traffic, that they could control the red lights, sync them together and kind of get traffic through better.”
Loudon’s lights begin on Highway 72 at Carding Machine Road, go to the intersection at Highway 11, head to Steekee Road and end at Blair Bend Road.
The grant was initially 80-20 percent, with the city responsible for the smaller amount, but later changed to 100 percent federal funding.
“You remember the Obama administration and the big push against climate change,” Ty Ross, city manager, said. “There were several talking points in that political platform. ... These grants that went down to the state and local level were intended to reduce auto emissions. It helped Loudon in two different ways. One was to modern signalization, to help prevent cars sitting idle and emitting CO2. ... The other way Loudon benefitted from this sort of green policy was the replacement of older diesel trucks that were fuel inefficient.”
Ross hopes the project could go to bid in the “latter half of the year” and take two or three months to complete. He did not know how the project would affect traffic.
“We’re just waiting on a notice to proceed from (Tennessee Department of Transportation),” Ross said. “Because of the timing, we had to get an updated (National Environmental Policy Act), or environmental report, all that’s complete and has been turned in and reviewed in Nashville.”
Lights would be interlinked with fiber optic cable and come to a central server hub in Loudon’s internet technology room, Ross said.
“If you ever sit at a light early in the morning or late at night even, there’s no traffic anywhere, you’re sitting at a red light. I mean, this I think has sensors on it to where it changes based on people as they pull up to the light,” Harris said. “So it should shorten the amount of time that you have to sit at a red light.”
Councilman Tim Brewster wants more information on the project.
“All we were told was there was a grant coming. I wish I did know,” he said.
Brewster sees benefits for the city.
“I don’t see no improvement downtown because we’ve got a good signalization, they’re sensor controlled, actually they haven’t been in there that long,” Brewster said. “Out on (Highway) 72, we’re in desperate need of signalization. That’s one of me being reluctant about this R-3 zoning is because of the traffic on 72.”
Harris is happy to see the project finally starting to come to fruition.
“It’s encouraging because it’s something when we first heard about it three or four years ago we were excited about it because a lot of our red lights are outdated and this would just be a good way to sync them together,” Harris said. “I think from a safety standpoint, from traffic flow, from emissions, all those kind of things I think this certainly is something that would benefit Loudon. It encompasses all of them, gets all of them.
“Only thing I don’t know is, and I hope we get it is, and it’s been requested several times is, on Highland Avenue like to have a turn signal there. Right now we don’t,” he added.
