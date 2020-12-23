Locals part of Wreaths Across America

Area residents paid tribute to veterans Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America Day.
The annual movement attempts to cover the grave markers of veterans with a Christmas wreath in hopes of honoring, remembering and teaching. As a “living tribute” to veterans, active duty military and their family, 1.7 million wreaths were laid at headstones nationwide.
While several local residents went to the Knoxville National Cemetery, representatives from the General William Lenoir chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution visited Lenoir City and Steekee cemeteries. A single wreath was unveiled at each location, which was the second year DAR kept the effort local, Mary Frierson, DAR historian, said.
“To have something here, because I know there are a lot of veterans in this county,” Frierson said. “I don’t know how many are here or how many are at Steekee, but I know that there are many from this Loudon County area.”
“Obviously, you can’t get every single one of them here yet, but eventually through Wreaths Across America if someone would become an actual ambassador for this particular cemetery and even Steekee, you start hunting for those veterans,” Renee Willingham Hamilton, local DAR regent, added. “… I love getting to do one because then we don’t miss any. I don’t want to miss one. You never leave a soldier behind.”
Hamilton said Saturday was a simple way to show appreciation.
Mike and Sherry Blackwell were two of a little more than 100 Tellico Village residents who made the trip Saturday to Knoxville National Cemetery and volunteered 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. to place wreaths and manage distribution.
“We did this two years ago for the first time,” Mike said. “We had just moved down to Tellico and we were volunteering in honor of my wife’s brother passed and is a veteran out in California. We were doing the wreaths thing two years ago and we were disturbed because there are 9,000 headstones there and they only had about 3,000 wreaths. We kind of made a promise to ourselves that … we’re going to do what we could to make sure that didn’t happen again.”
Tellico Village Honors Veterans was later formed.
“We tried to to rally our community and get them to get behind this cause and last year we took about 100 volunteers from Tellico with us and we had about 6,000-6,500 wreaths that we placed at the cemetery,” Mike said. “This year we said, ‘Hey, let’s redouble our efforts and see if we can get every headstone accounted for.’ Our community is great. They just respond when there’s a need and we got a lot of people who said, ‘Hey, what can I do? I want to step up and help’.”
Of the 450 people who attended, Mike said about 100 were Villagers.
He emphasized that soldiers often suffer two deaths.
“One is their physical death; the other is when they are forgotten,” Mike said. “The point is what we do when we place the wreath, we put it at a 45-degree angle against the headstone, red ribbon up at the top, and then you step back and you recite that soldier’s name out loud. The reason for that is if we come every year, somebody places a wreath of honor and recites that soldier’s name (and) that soldier will never be forgotten. They’ll never suffer that second death.”
Alvin Wagner, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5150 commander, was one of five with the post to go to Knoxville.
“Christmas is the time for all of us to come together,” Wagner said. “Not just coming together, but it’s also a time to recognize again those who have passed on and those who we can’t share Christmas with anymore. I mean there’s a lot of memories with these veterans and their families will be there also.”