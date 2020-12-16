Three additional women were sentenced last week for involvement in “pill mill” operations in Knoxville that were connected to a similar office in Lenoir City.
Cynthia Clemons was sentenced to 42 months, Courtney Newman received 40 months and Holli Carmichael Womack got 30 months in prison.
All three were sentenced Dec. 9 and 10 by U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan, and were found guilty in February of using drug-involved premises for the purpose of distributing opioid narcotics.
“Our office is determined to seek prison sentences for medical providers who think their licenses will protect them from prosecution,” J. Douglas Overbey, U.S. attorney, said in a press release. “The sentences imposed by Judge Varlan should demonstrate that there will be severe consequences for illegally dispensing addictive narcotics.”
Sentencing of the three women comes after Sylvia Hoffstetter, 56, of Miami, Fla., was given 33 years in jail for her involvement in a Lenoir City pill mill operation.
According to a press release from Overbey’s office, the women prescribed “millions” of tablets of oxymorphone, morphine and oxycodone.
“All told, the pill mills where these defendants worked generated over $21 million in revenue, with a corresponding street value of $360 million,” according to the release.
The conspiracy involved four clinics in Tennessee.
“Opioid abuse destroys lives and it devastates families,” Joseph Carrico, FBI special agent in charge, said in a press release. “The FBI takes our responsibility to investigate those who exploit their medical license at the expense of those suffering from addiction very seriously. We, along with our federal, state and local partners, will remain vigilant to assure that unscrupulous individuals are brought to justice.”