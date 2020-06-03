Lenoir City Elementary School will hold preschool applications and screening and kindergarten student registration for new students only.
Kindergarten registration will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Preschool applications and screening will be available 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 19.
Kindergarten registration is for students who are 5 years old before Aug. 15, 2020, and who are eligible for enrollment in Lenoir City Schools. Parents should bring their child to be registered, an official birth certificate, Social Security card and shot/physical record with a physician’s signature.
Pre-school applications and child find screening is for children who are 4 years old before Aug. 15, 2020, and who are eligible for enrollment in Lenoir City Schools. Parents should bring their child to be registered, an official birth certificate, Social Security card and shot/physical record with a physician’s signature.
Child find screenings are available upon request for 3-year-olds.
Free screenings may include developmental, speech and hearing.
LCES is located at 203 Kelly Lane in Lenoir City.
For more information, contact the Family Resource Center at 865-986-0518 or 865-988-7256 (Spanish) between the hours of 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Lenoir City Schools will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol in place at the time of the event.
