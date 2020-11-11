How Dixie became a part of our family

Putting our Hildy dog down left a large hole in our hearts.
She was a long-haired miniature dachshund we had loved and cared for 13 years. Her name continued to come up in our conversations over the years as Ron and I would share memories and photos with friends and family. We always said, “If we get another dog, we want another dachshund.”
We moved from Florida to Tennessee to be close to our son and his family. We were hopeful when our grandson, Gerrit, started working at Young Williams Animal Shelter, and we asked him to be on the lookout for a dachshund. After a year, there was not a single dachshund available.
One Sunday at our church, Maryville Vineyard, we noticed Lori Spurgeon, one of the regular greeters at the door, was absent. The next Sunday, she was at her post and we commented how we had missed her the previous week. Lori told us she volunteers at the Blount County Animal Center and some dogs had come in that day. It was the perfect time to ask her, “If ever a dachshund needs a home, would you please give us a call?” Ron gave her our phone number.
Time went on, maybe six months or more, and then we weren’t going to church because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We watched the services online.
Imagine our surprise when a phone call came to Ron one Sunday. A woman introduced herself as Becky Gay, and she said she and her family attended our church. She said Lori had given her our phone number and had told her we wanted a dachshund. She continued by saying she was looking for a home for a dachshund mixed with a west highland terrier. We were blown away.
Our response, “Sure. We’d like to meet this dog.”
Becky and her husband, Chris, were going away for a couple of days, and she said we could come over Thursday. It turns out the dog was Becky’s mother’s, and she was unable to keep up with the care of the dog. Becky was helping her find a new home for Dixie.
For the next few days, we kept turning questions over in our mind. In fact, Ron even made a list that filled a page. Becky had messaged us three photos and that helped, and she told us the dog was 2 years old.
When the big day arrived, we were nervous. It seemed like we had been home most of the time because of the virus. How would we handle a young dog? We were retirees. Should we wear our pandemic masks when we went to meet Becky and the dog?
Once we arrived at the Gay’s home, this story got more detailed. The majority of Becky’s family had contracted COVID-19 and had recovered. Becky and her son, Harrison, had donated plasma in the hope to save lives. We did not need our masks.
When they had been looking for a dog for Becky’s mom, they wanted a smaller dog, but could not find any at the local shelter. However, Becky’s sister-in-law, Laura, found Dixie at a shelter where she volunteered in Kansas City. Dixie had come there from Texas. Texas seems to get a lot of smaller dogs and would send them to states where there are not many.
Becky and her mom met Laura in Kentucky to get Dixie and to bring her home to Tennessee.
About three months later, it became too difficult physically for her mother to look after a dog. Becky then consulted with Lori, and she gave Becky our names and phone number.
What a circuitous route this had taken for us to get our dachshund/westie.
Was it a coincidence? Intertwining events? An answer to prayer? Probably all of the above. God does work in mysterious ways.
We are enjoying getting to know our new family member. Dixie fits right into our routine. She even slept through the first night. She follows Ron everywhere. She only barked when he left to run an errand and left her home with me. Dixie has claimed the end of the sofa closest to Ron’s recliner as her dog domain.
We have updated her chip info. Our son Fred and daughter-in-law Sue came to meet her on day two. Grandson Gerrit came on day four.
Dixie keeps our senior minds active. She keeps us on our toes. She is a constant companion. Who could want or ask for anything more?