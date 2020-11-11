Four local girls participated in the 60th annual Teen Board Presentation Dance at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, one of the largest teenage black tie dances where teens and adults enjoy the same social.
The dance included Katheryne Abbigail Fritts, Chloe Leigh Ann Rausin and Carrie Ruth Pittman of Loudon and Elyse Shannon Littleton of Lenoir City.
“This is our one outstanding social event of the year,” according to a release from the Teen Board of Knoxville. “It is not just a dance or a social debut for teenagers. It has far greater meaning. The Teen Board of Knoxville is building leaders for the future.”
The private, nonprofit organization is for teenagers in grades 9-12.
“Its purpose is to get teenagers to work and take the lead in civic and welfare projects, and to lift their social and moral life to higher standards,” according to the release. “Last year, over 10,500 hours were given to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations. After 60 years, adults have seen results of this work in the good leadership in colleges and universities shown by our former members. By learning to help those less fortunate at this age, in turn they have helped themselves develop a public and civic responsibility they are carrying on as adults.”