Three Lenoir City residents were arrested on drug charges Dec. 15 after they were caught stealing from a store.
Chancey Ray Green, 39, and Crystal Tenille Shubert, 41, were observed by 9th Judicial Drug Task Force agents at a self-checkout. They left the store without paying for $26.39 worth of merchandise.
Green and Shubert loaded the items into the back of a car illegally parked on the curb that was driven by Eddie Burnette Robinson, 38, according to a report filed by Agent Cody Fritts.
When agents made contact with the trio, Green attempted to walk away and was stopped. Agent Brendan DeBoer asked Green if he had anything illegal. Green said he had a syringe. DeBoer searched Green and found a bag of methamphetamine in his watch pocket and in his sock totaling 2 grams, according to a report.
Fritts spoke to Robinson, who was shaky and had white powder in his nose. Robinson agreed to a search of himself and the vehicle. Fritts found a syringe, three bags of meth totaling 7 grams and multiple baggies on Robinson. In Robinson’s car, Fritts found digital scales with meth residue and an uncapped syringe, Fritts wrote in a report.
Shubert was unsteady on her feet, fidgety and seemed to be under the influence of a narcotic. She couldn’t follow instructions.
Agents discovered Shubert had been banned from all store properties for previous incidents.
During an intake search at Loudon County Jail, Shubert was found hiding two bags of heroin/fentanyl, four Xanax and half of a Suboxone in her “front underwear area,” according to a report.
Shubert was charged with theft of property, criminal trespass, contraband in a penal institute and public intoxication, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and capias-criminal court and held on $32,500 bond.
Green was charged with theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $17,000 bond.
Robinson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and released on $16,000 bond.
Man threatens with knifeA Knoxville man was arrested Dec. 16 after threatening to kill a Loudon man.
Loudon Police Officer Jeffery Russell received a call of a possible dispute at a residence on Olivia Circle. When Russell arrived, he met a man who said Codee Rhea Weaver, 32, had threatened to kill him with a knife.
The man said Weaver had been “talking to people who were not there” and was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine. Weaver said he was the United States president and ordered officers out of the residence. Weaver ordered officers, as the president, to shoot the man several times, according to a report.
A hypodermic syringe was found under Weaver’s bed.
Weaver was charged with domestic assault-felony and held on $7,500 bond.
Dec. 14
• Daniel Lee Ernest, 36, Loudon, was charged with identity theft and criminal impersonation and held on $6,000 bond.
• Jerry Alan Killian, 69, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Edie June Law, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Regina Leann Nix, 43, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and released on $6,000 bond.
• Sarah Malia Snyder, 23, Oliver Springs, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,500 bond.
Dec. 15
• Mark Eugene Hill, 41, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property and aggravated criminal trespass and held on $7,000 bond.
• Caleb Scott Alexander, 25, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $5,000 bond.
• Eugenia Dawn Taylor, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property, aggravated criminal trespass and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $13,500 bond.
• Larhonda Makayla Thaxton, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
Dec. 16
• Bradley Jay Clowers, 43, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Johnathan Blaine Feezell, 25, Kingston, was charged with capias-criminal court and released without bond.
• Miguel Gonzalez Galvan, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $1,500 bond.
• Lewis Howard Hargis, 57, Oak Ridge, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Bailey Benjamin Jolley, 18, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and released on $5,000 bond.
• Rual Daniel Jones, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $40,000 bond.
• Michael Bradley Murphy, 24, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Terry Daniel Myers, 39, Knoxville, was charged with capias-general sessions and capias-municipal court and released on $9,000 bond.
• Anthony Dustin Phillips, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• William Darrell Riden, 58, Greenback, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Robert Lee White, 51, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and aggravated criminal trespass and held on $3,500 bond.
• Linda Jewell Wright, 58, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $4,000 bond.
Dec. 17
• Gregory Blue Hamrick, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence and driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Trevor Adam Hart, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Dustin William Hatley, 28, Kingston, was charged with violation of probation and capias-general sessions and held on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher Lavon Jones, 29, Alcoa, was charged with stalking and two counts of capias-criminal court and held on $47,500 bond.
• Ricky Wayne Malone, 62, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $20,000 bond.
• Derek Allen Miller, 32, Knoxville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, capias-criminal court and failure to appear and held on $18,000 bond.
• Gaius Moore, 29, Sweetwater, was charged with capias-criminal court and held on $75,000 bond.
• Ronnie Alan Odell, 50, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Larry Christopher Peak, 45, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Thomas Russell Sanders, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $5,000 bond.
Dec. 18
• Christopher James Darnell, 41, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $2,000 bond.
• Johnny Lee Davis, 28, Taft, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,500 bond.
• Jessica Marie Desola, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held without bond.
• Matthew Derrick Eaton, 20, Dayton, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brannon Anthony Hennings, 30, Kingston, was charged with reckless endangerment, theft of property, evading arrest and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Yonny Aeril Perez-Lopez, 24, Kingston, was charged with child abuse or neglect (non-violent) and driving under the influence and released on $4,500 bond.
• Zakery Bryan Russell, 25, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Dean Ernest Schielke Jr., 29, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released without bond.
• Melissa Ann Stewart, 52, Sweetwater, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
Dec. 19
• Christopher Payne Bennett, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with assault and domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,500 bond.
• Richard Lee Brotherton, 46, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and held on $40,000 bond.
• Christopher Shane-Cline Brown, 32, Rockwood, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Dyllis Eugene Devaney, 38, Oakdale, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Robert Lane Fickey, 31, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Tiffany Jo Goodwin, 34, Spring City, was charged with criminal impersonation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Tommy Lee Harness, 26, homeless, was charged with aggravated criminal trespass and held without bond.
• Cameron Bryce Haynes, 19, Knoxville, was charged with public intoxication and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and released on $3,000 bond.
• Junior Adam Marcum, 38, Sweetwater, was charged with three counts of capias-criminal court and held on $208,500 bond.
• Douglas Edward Matthews, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and held without bond.
• Ladonna Shantel Mcintosh, 30, Rocky Top, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Kevin Anthony Ray, 34, Kingston, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Megan Leann Sledge, 18, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Dustin L. Smiley, 24, Clinton, was charged with aggravated criminal trespass and held without bond.
Dec. 20
• Calvin Maurice Bradley, 35, Sweetwater, was charged with theft of property and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $6,000 bond.
• Laci Michelle Delozier, 41, Niota, was charged with 10 counts of forgery and held without bond.
• James Robert Evans III, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-municipal court and held without bond.
• Steven Bradley Fickey, 26, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and held without bond.
• Bailey Andrew Graham, 20, Georgetown, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $2,500 bond.
• Trevor Kenneth Graham, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Ella Sarai Maman, 43, Knoxville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $1,000 bond.
• Shawn Michael Moore, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jessica Danielle Roberts, 21, Sweetwater, was charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of accident with property damage and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $9,000 bond.
• Matthew Lawrance Schrank, 37, Sweetwater, was charged with forgery and held without bond.
• Wayne Monroe Shaw Jr., 57, Romulus, Mich., was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held without bond.
• Shelby Lee Williams, 24, Etowah, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held without bond.