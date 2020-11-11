Local officer given TWRA award

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officer Anthony Chitwood is the newest TWRA District 41 Wildlife Officer of the Year.
Chitwood earned the honor for District 41, which includes the greater Knoxville area.
“Officer Chitwood is a 16-year veteran TWRA wildlife officer who is described as self-motivated and dependable with a positive attitude,” according to a TWRA press release. “He maintains an excellent relationship with his fellow wildlife officers as well as local law enforcement agencies in his assigned work area. Officer Chitwood also heavily invests in youth involvement in the outdoors by certifying high school bass fishing teams in boating education and teaching wildlife enforcement to criminal justice classes.”
Chitwood, who for years has been fighting the illegal harvest of paddlefish below Fort Loudoun Dam, recently worked with fisheries biologists to change regulations for harvests.
“Because of these new harvest regulations and season changes, methods used by fishermen to circumvent the law have been diminished,” according to the press release. “With the assistance of fellow officers, he initiated productive nightly paddlefish details during the spring, 15-day paddlefish season, logging 86 enforcement hours that resulted in 14 citations and four warnings. He also initiated and worked enforcement details with the United States Coast Guard to combat issues regarding commercial fishing guides that were operating without proper licenses on local reservoirs. In total, Officer Chitwood issued 53 hunting, fishing and boating citations and 44 officer assists this past year, including 10 citations for big game violations.”
TWRA District 41 Capt. Willard Perryman said Chitwood’s dependability provides his supervisors a “great sense of knowing the task at hand will always be accomplished.”