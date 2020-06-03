What started as a call for potential domestic violence led to a long list of charges May 25 for a Lenoir City man.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Luke Hawkins was dispatched to a house on White Wing Road. Nobody answered when Hawkins knocked on the door.
Michael Allen Baker, 44, Lenoir City, attempted to leave the residence through the basement door but Hawkins and LCSO Deputy Austin Parton stopped him, Hawkins wrote in a report.
Hawkins and LCSO Deputy Mark Rodriguez met a woman after entering the home. The woman said she and Baker were arguing because she hid his firearms and “a few of his items” because he was acting irate.
During the argument, Baker hit the woman on the right side of her head and “threatened to do worse to her.” The woman felt in fear for her life because Baker said, “I’ll blow your brains out,” Hawkins wrote in a report.
The woman was held in the home against her will and started to contact friends for help. When Baker realized authorities were at the door, he “took two bags of methamphetamine and shoved them into her hands, telling her to pocket them,” Hawkins wrote in a report. The woman ran into the bathroom to hide.
While searching inside, deputies found three bags containing a total of 3.6 grams of meth, five bags containing a total of 27.5 grams of marijuana, three Xanax, two scales, multiple empty bags and a 9mm Bryco Arms handgun.
Baker denied the woman’s statements as well as ownership of the gun and drugs.
Baker was charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and held without bond.
Man assaulted in drivewayA Loudon man was arrested Friday after confessing to an assault.
LCSO Deputy Eric Curtis was dispatched to a residence in Philadelphia and found a man with “multiple abrasions on his right ear and mouth and was bleeding from his mouth and nose,” Curtis wrote in a report.
The man told Curtis a blue Jeep Cherokee pulled into his driveway while he was sitting in his truck. Joseph Fred-Allan Snyder, 30, “jumped out of the car and ran up to his driver side window and began punching him in the head and face,” Curtis wrote in a report.
The man put his truck in reverse in an attempt to flee and drove into his neighbor’s fence. Snyder then left in his Jeep. The man’s neighbor corroborated the story.
The man’s girlfriend told Curtis she previously had an “altercation” with a relative of Snyder, Curtis wrote in a report.
Curtis found Snyder’s address through a check with dispatch. When he confronted Snyder at his residence, he confessed to the assault.
Snyder was charged with assault and released on $1,000 bond.
May 25
• Nicole M. Larson, 27, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $2,500 bond.
• Joseph Andrew Moore, 24, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• David Michael Morgan, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and possession of a Schedule VI substance and released on $4,000 bond.
• Omar Palacios, 20, Philadelphia, was charged with responsibility act and criminal impersonation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Emily Renea Schaffer, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic violence-felony and held without bond.
May 26
• Melissa Gail Dinwiddie, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jason Michael Ervin, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with theft over $1,000 and burglary and released on $10,000 bond.
• Cassandra Brooke Everhart, 22, Sweetwater, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• George Patrick Locklear, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Michael O’Bryan Tarrant, 28, Knoxville, was charged with fugitive from justice and released without bond.
• Mark Gaylord Ward, 62, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
May 27
• Monica Cherisse Colon, 51, Hammond, Ind., was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Ralph Fitzgerald Hunt, 54, Madisonville, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Raul Daniel Jones, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
• Adam Keith Winters, 46, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
May 28
• Jerry Wayne Clark, 53, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $1,000 bond.
• Monica Cherisse Colon, 51, Hammond, Ind., was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Brittany Michelle Davis, 24, Maryville, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence and held without bond.
• Charles Adam Ray, 41, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
• Corey Ozell Spoon, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of order of protection and released on $1,000 bond.
May 29
• Gregory Scott Devine, 22, Madisonville, was charged with tampering with evidence and felony possession of marijuana and released on $25,000 bond.
• Twila Kail Fisher, 53, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Stacy Yvonne Griffith, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• George Ducomb Kahlert, 62, Kanawha, W.Va., was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $9,000 bond.
• Steve Dillen Langley, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with a warrant out of Carter County and released without bond.
• James Edward McClain, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of parole and held without bond.
• Christopher Allen Nolen, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
May 30
• Jeremy Wayne Aikens, 43, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and two counts of violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Stephanie Marie Biddwell, 34, Athens, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Craig James Griffin, 34, Sweetwater, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
