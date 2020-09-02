Local Knights earn major award

The Knights of Columbus Father John Savoca Council 12633 was recently given the distinction of Star Council, a top national honor.
The local council, which is based at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, was notified of the Star Council Award early last month. Dignitaries have not presented the award due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a big deal for us,” Tom May, local chancellor, said. “It’s a membership goal that we try to recruit from. I can’t tell you how many the state of Tennessee achieve that goal, it’s probably 25 percent.”
Joe Filosi, local grand knight, said the council hasn’t received the award in a few years.
“Really it was a tremendous honor,” Filosi said. “There aren’t many councils that actually receive this award. For example, in Tennessee there are just over 100 councils and this past fraternal year 20 councils received the award, so 20 out of 100.”
According to a release from the Knights of Columbus, the Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in membership growth, promoting insurance benefits, sponsoring Catholic faith formation programs and volunteering through service-oriented activities.
“That’s the most prestigious award that’s awarded to councils, and it’s the case of completing a number of prescribed programs from the supreme council,” Filosi said. “It involves a spiritual piece, a life piece, there’s fundraisers, a bunch of different qualifications in order to complete the program.”
He said the local group each year focuses on four programs — faith, family, community and life.
“In the faith program, for example, we have what we call spiritual reflection where we get together and pray,” Filosi said. “Then we have another section where we support the vocations supporting seminarians that are going through the process of becoming a priest. Then we have retreats where we have our knights and other men of the parish attend one-, two- (and) three-day retreats.
“We have what we call ‘holy hour,’ where we spend some time at church with God,” he added.
The top distinction is not something members focus on during the fraternal year. Instead, Filosi said the honor simply happens as the group strives to serve the church and community.
“It’s a byproduct of what we do, but it’s not our objective,” he said. “Our objective is, again, to serve our priest, our parish and our community in as many ways as we can. The more that we can serve those groups, the closer we come to attaining the award.”
The local council in 2019 provided 75 coats to Lenoir City Elementary School as part of its Coats for Kids, 33 adult coats to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5150 in Loudon, officiated the bocce ball competition for 2019 Summer Special Olympics meet, donated more than $25,000 to 18 charitable organizations and sponsored two spiritual meets.
“We’re just going to continue on with many of the same programs and some newer programs, but this is just a continual evolution, if you will,” Filosi said.