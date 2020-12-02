Local churches focus on Advent

Several area churches kicked off Advent Sunday to mark the monthlong celebration leading up to Christmas.
At First Baptist Church in Tellico Village, a special “Hanging of the Greens” service involved members decorating the sanctuary, the Rev. Charlie Barnard, church pastor, said.
“In the midst of worship, we explain the symbols of Christmas and all the different aspects of Christmas — the Advent wreath, the Chrismon and the nativity scene, the parament, all those things that we bring out to decorate the sanctuary for Christmas,” Barnard said. “We try to explain it all and put the biblical reference to it, so it gives a deeper meaning to Christmas. It’s not just the decorations, it’s the meaning behind the decorations.”
Throughout the month, the church will celebrate Advent with various events such as a Christmas play. Every Sunday, Advent is celebrated by lighting the Advent candles — the candle of hope, the candle of love, the candle of joy and the candle of peace, Barnard said.
The Rev. Scott Layer, pastor of Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City, has a sermon series planned for each Sunday during Advent called “Awakened Christmas.”
“The main idea behind it is a lot of us are kind of asleep during this time,” Layer said. “How can we wake up spiritually? That’s what we’ll be starting this Sunday, and it’ll be the four Sundays leading up to Christmas. Then we’re also doing, in conjunction with the sermon series, a devotional and a Zoom class that go along with the study that (the Rev. Audrey Madigan, associate pastor, is) going to be leading weekly. The devotional is a physical devotional as well as an online devotional for those who want to stay at home.”
Evan Nester, Central UMC director of family ministries, partnered with First Farragut United Methodist Church and put together an Adventure Box for families to participate in Advent activities at home that include hanging an Advent wreath and making a card and ornament.
At Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, Advent devotional booklets have been distributed, which is something new for the congregation, the Rev. Ingrid Schalk, church pastor, said. The devotionals tell the stories of Jesus — not just about Christmas but how Jesus came to be on earth, Schalk said.
Part of every Sunday’s service will include the lighting of the Advent wreath. However, only 30%-40% of the congregation is attending in-person, so members attending online also have Advent wreaths at home to hang and light.
On Wednesday evenings, a second Advent service is held in-person and online.
“We’ll call it a worship service, but it’s just really a time of quiet Scripture reading and contemplative songs,” Schalk said. “This year we’re reflecting on — our theme is hope in this season of waiting. Even though we go through this every year, but this year the waiting is different and the hopefulness that we long for. It’ll have a new meaning this year.”
A weekly walk-through communion will be held at Loudon United Methodist Church for members because the church still isn’t meeting in person, the Rev. Amy Cook, church pastor, said. Members will also have the opportunity to participate in a weekly Zoom Bible study and read “Preparing for Christmas” by Richard Rohr.
“Advent just means coming, and it’s a time of … celebrating the coming of Christ 2000 years ago and anticipating the perfection of the kingdom come and the future,” Cook said. “… It’s the anticipation of the Christmas season, and it’s the anticipation of the perfect kingdom where hungry people are fed, the naked are clothed, those who mourn are comforted and then also being a part of bringing that kingdom into the present moment.
“The thing about Advent is it invites you to quietness, which is hard to do usually in December because we celebrate Christmas all month with those extra things,” she added. “But with the pandemic, it might be a little more quiet this December for some of us, and I think that might be something to take advantage of and actually have a reflective Advent.”