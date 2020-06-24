Local churches address racism

Several churches in the area are responding to recent national events by discussing racism from the pulpit.
Protests and riots have taken place in every state of the nation after George Floyd, an African American man, was killed by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer. Some local churches have decided to weigh in on the conversation by discussing a Christian’s role in dispelling racism.
The Rev. Nick Rains, Canvas Church lead pastor, preached a two-week series, “Justice Matters,” to discuss the “polarizing subjects.” The first week included discussion of Jesus Christ and racism, while the second week focused on Jesus and injustice. Rains used examples of how Jesus responded to some of the injustices of his time. Instead of taking “political sides, he gave honor to the outcasts,” he said.
Rains said he believes racism is a sin “across the board” with no place in the church, but he doesn’t think it should be fought with violence. He hoped the sermons highlighted Christ’s actions in the face of injustice to show violence isn’t necessary.
“To be honest, it’s kind of hard to know where you stand just because there are some blatant injustices, but then at the same time some of the actions and responses in the midst of those injustices aren’t accurate either,” Rains said. “So kind of the attempt with this series was just to deal with injustice and racism from a biblical perspective and how we should use our voice in the midst of things like this without adding to the noise and adding to all the division that’s taking place.”
The Rev. Ty Brewster, Refuge Church at Pleasant Hill lead pastor, looked specifically at Acts, chapter 10 to guide the first sermons of his series. The chapter describes Christ’s encounters with racism, Brewster said.
“The gospel and racism are incompatible,” Brewster said. “They do not go together. You cannot love the gospel and be racist at the same time. God loves all people.”
Because the series was spontaneously put together, he estimated it could last about three weeks, but did not know for sure.
The Rev. Dustin Cooper, Christian Church of Loudon County senior minister, said the focus of his series, “Pressure Point,” is understanding there will always be disagreement but continuing to be respectful with those disagreements.
“This month, we’re focused on our story, and your story matters, and your perception of reality matters,” Cooper said. “The way we communicate it has to come from grace and not from judgment. What you perceive as right and wrong is valid because that’s your perception of what’s happening, but if you communicate that truth in judgment then you’re not communicating truth, you’re communicating judgment.”
Cooper said the series started the second week of June and will continue through the second week of July.
“I think it’s important for the church to address any and all injustices,” Brewster said. “That’s certainly one that happens in our community and needs to be addressed. You know, we support police and all that as well. We just want everyone to get along and see people as real people.”
