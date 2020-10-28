Local Boy Scout Troops 354, 355 honored

Members of Boy Scouts Troop 354 and 355 and their families gathered Oct. 20 for a Court of Honor ceremony for the first time in months to recognize scouts who had received new ranks or merit badges.
The Court of Honor is supposed to be held quarterly. However, coronavirus concerns restricted both troops from meeting.
“This is actually the first time that we’ve been able to get inside the building here at (Central United Methodist Church),” Mitch Webster, Troop 354 scoutmaster, said. “What happens is the scouts have worked on various ranks and requirements and merit badges and associated requirements through those. This is an awards ceremony for any rank or merit badge that the scout has earned.”
There are various levels of ranks for scouts to move through starting with their basic rank and moving through Tenderfoot, Second Class and First Class, typically within the first year. The scout must then move through Star and Life before making it to Eagle. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, two scouts were recognized for receiving their Eagle at the ceremony — Daniel Byerly and Asher Duckworth, both with Troop 354.
Webster improvised on meeting locations because Central UMC, the church the troop typically meets at, has been closed to outside groups.
“We’ve been meeting since probably September,” Webster said. “We’ve been meeting in Lenoir City Park. We’ve been meeting out here at the pavilion behind this building. This is the first time we’ve actually gotten inside. We’re trying to map out a plan moving forward and getting in a space on a regular basis because meeting outside at this time of year is getting increasingly difficult. The church has been gracious enough to open it up for us tonight, and, hopefully, we will be able to start meeting in the future.”
COVID-19 has forced scouts to earn merit badges virtually. Scouts are invited to a Zoom session where they receive the instruction portion of the badge before completing other requirements on their own, all of which typically occurs in person.
Troop 355, the only all-female troop in Loudon County, was recognized during the Court of Honor. Heather Lowery, Troop 355 co-scoutmaster, said even though participation is low for the troop, it’s important for girls to know it’s available.
“A lot of the families, they’ll have the older teenage son and school-age daughters. Well, they’ve always been welcome to come on campouts,” Lowery said. “Now, they can actually earn merit badges. Cooking with fire is one of the requirements, setting up a tent by herself, knot tying, all of the things she would see her sibling do, now she can do the rank herself.”
Vanessa Pood attended with her husband and two daughters in support of her son, Elliott Pood, who earned a merit badge. Pood said her daughters have shown interest in joining, and she plans on getting them involved.
“I think it’s awesome because when we were growing up all Girl Scouts did was sell cookies and bake, and (the boys) got to do all the fun stuff,” Pood said. “I think it’s amazing. I think if they wanted to go hiking and camping and fishing and biking and boating or whatever then they should be able to do it and not have to be baking and selling cookies. I’m very proud.”