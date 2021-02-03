Libraries serve variety of functions

Libraries, while known for lending books, provide countless other services to Loudon County residents.
Kate Clabough, Loudon Public Library director, said there’s a “misconception” about libraries that all people do is check in and check out books.
“I think reading is important … but there’s so much more that we do here,” Clabough said. “Along the same lines as reading and books, we have our online Libby app, so they can read completely contactless. They can read the things we have in our library by just logging into our app and just being able to read from there.
“But what I do all day actually is help people, either through their phones or through our computers, file for stimulus payments, file for unemployment, apply for jobs, look for jobs,” she added. “I have helped people with Social Security stuff, filling out and printing forms for that. I do a lot of genealogy research.”
Despite Lenoir City Public Library providing on average 4,500 items per month to residents, Susan Dorsey, director, said the location provides services such as answers to reference questions, wireless internet availability in the lobby and parking lot and virtual story times to entertain children during the pandemic.
Dorsey said the library aims to provide as many services to the public as possible, including free printing services and lending puzzles to stay busy.
Jordan Baker, Greenback Public Library director, agreed with Clabough that many think libraries only serve people with books. Libraries are “so much more than books,” she said.
“It’s not just physical books,” Baker said. “We have different variations for different people, whether it’s large print books or eBooks or audiobooks or whatever. But it’s also not just books. I feel like a lot of it happens kind of on the fly because I get a lot of people that will come in needing to use the computer. A lot of times it’s older people who have never used a computer before.
“I’m literally having to teach them how to use a computer so that they can figure out how to use Amazon,” she added. “A lot of that was in December — teaching people how to use Amazon so they can get a present to their family member because they weren’t going to get to go there physically this year because of COVID and everything. It’s been a lot of that and applying for jobs and teaching them how to format a resume and applying for food stamps or whatever they need.”
Baker said many come to the Greenback library for information about the community, such as asking when the food pantry is open and who to contact.
Wireless internet is a major service from libraries in rural cities like Greenback where some aren’t even offered wireless internet. They have to come to the library to use the internet, Baker said.
Clabough said some Loudon residents have the same problem. If libraries were defunded or closed, some people would be cut off to their only source of the internet.
“One of the things, especially for our library, is there’s a lot of areas in our town and even in the county that cannot get the internet,” she said. “They just can’t. I have a gentleman who comes in here every day. He’s got the means to do that, but just where his house is located, there’s just no connection to the internet. He has to come in here and do a lot of his work inside our library. … There’s a lot of people that come in here and do classes online.”
One important service the library provides is a point of contact for people with similar interests who may not socialize much, Clabough said.
Libraries offer people an escape and a place for learning, Dorsey said.
“I would say libraries help us stay connected to a wider world,” Dorsey said. “We are a small library, but if we don’t have something, we can borrow them from libraries across the state so really anything that you want to learn about or anything you want to read or watch for enjoyment. We can get you that. … That’s a rare thing in this world.”