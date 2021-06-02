Libraries prepare for summer

Some area libraries are gearing up for what they hope will be exciting summer reading programs.
Susan Dorsey, Lenoir City Public Library director, said the library will continue virtual summer programming like last year.
Kate Clabough, Loudon Public Library director, said residents can expect a “really fun summer” after “the year that wasn’t” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loudon, Greenback and Philadelphia public libraries all have elaborate, themed weekly meetings planned for children and adults.
Loudon last year did a modified summer reading program.
“We had some people that participated, but it obviously wasn’t nearly the level that I would have preferred,” Clabough said. “But we just couldn’t. We made the best of what we could and did a couple of little things, and we had some reading logs, and we had some kids participate and some adults participate, and we gave away prizes at the end, but it was just really truncated and not a lot.”
Loudon’s summer kickoff event will be 10:30 a.m. today at the library. Until July 7, Clabough will continue to host Wednesday weekly events featuring story time, snacks, activities and crafts.
The kickoff gathering will be the biggest of the summer, Clabough said. Children can participate in a storybook trail in which they follow a story on posters around the library and participate in small counting and physical activities. A sidewalk chalk obstacle course will also be provided. The event will largely be hosted outside, and the various activities are in place to keep people safely distanced.
The national summer reading program theme this year is “Tails and Tales,” Clabough said.
Other weekly themes at Loudon will include police K-9 units and a professional puppeteer.
Like last year, children will still complete reading logs with small weekly incentives and a large prize raffle at the end of the summer. Adults will also get a chance to participate with Bingo cards and entries into another raffle.
Jordan Baker, Greenback Public Library director, is eager to start on her first summer reading program. Greenback has not hosted summer programming in recent years. When Baker joined staff as director last year, she placed summer programming as a priority to get the community involved.
Baker’s programs will run June 10-July 8 on Thursdays. She is working with Clabough to create themed snacks, crafts and activities.
“I’m looking forward to just hopefully providing something for kids to have fun and read and everything,” Baker said. “I’m a little nervous about it since it is my first time, but I’m excited to do it. I don’t really know what to expect in terms of numbers, but I have a few kids that I know are coming already, so even if they’re the only ones that show up, I’m happy.”