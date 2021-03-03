LHS future leaders heading to state

A handful of Loudon High School students have qualified to compete at the state level for Future Business Leaders of America.
Five of the six students in the group competed in the regional contest. Students have now shifted focus to the Tennessee FBLA State Leadership Conference, which is March 29-April 1.
“They’ve worked hard,” Laura Degnan, school FBLA advisor, said. “It shows how hard they worked, how dedicated they were to studying for the tests and putting time toward working in FBLA. Actually this semester we’ve done a lot around the school as well. Our main focus this year has been exposing the entire student body to what FBLA is and what we do so that more people will know about FBLA.
“We’ve met in the afternoons and we’ve done a lot of different things with other students in the school,” she added. “We’ve hosted a gaming competition. We hosted a virtual art and design competition. ... All these students have worked to take a leadership role in FBLA and I think that’s going to serve them well in the future.”
FBLA helps prepare students for careers in business through leadership development, academic competitions and educational programs.
Degnan said four of the five students have already taken the test for state and are awaiting results. The final student, Jonah Davis, competes in Impromptu Speaking and will upload his speech during the conference. Davis placed second in regional competition.
“This is our big competition, this is what we’re competing for the FBLA conference,” Davis said. “I personally did Impromptu Speaking and it being virtual it was an entirely different experience. On the virtual side of things I have to speak into a web camera, I have to record videos and it adds a completely different element to Impromptu Speaking. Now it’s also a technology and learning to do all those video recordings and getting that online to our judges.”
Jacob May and Anna Greene qualified for the national level last year in advertising. This year at the regional level, May took first in Supply Chain Management and Greene placed ninth in Political Science.
Both said experience prepared them for another competition.
“It kind of gave us more motivation to kind of work harder with our tests to learning more about whatever subject we were competing in because we learned from last year that nationals is very, very competitive,” May said. “The top 10 were all from the same school, so we’re hoping to place again this year or at least get up there.”
“It kind of prepared us more this time, because last time I think Jacob went into it blind but I did, too,” Greene added. “This time I was more prepared, I knew how I needed to study, what I needed to study and how to efficiently put that into the test. Hopefully this year we’ll make it to nationals again.”
Stephanie Morales placed third in Organizational Leadership, while Bradyn Crowder took fifth in Advertising.
Degnan credits the hard work of students for advancing. More qualified this year than in 2020, she said.
“I think we’ve had more time together this year with meeting after school,” she said. “Changing the way that we’ve run the club has made a difference. We have a lot more time to plan and get to know each other.”