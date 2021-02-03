Loudon Fire Department swore in a new full-time firefighter Jan. 27 and recognized two more for exemplary work.
Christian Gonzalez has been working part time at LFD for about three years. Gonzalez has lived in Loudon since he was 1 year old.
“Ever since I was little, I’d cross the bridge and I’d look down and see it and I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter,” Gonzalez said. “I started volunteering with the Loudon County Fire Rescue and then Chief (Mike Brubaker) asked me to come down here and be part time.”
Scott Geagley, a full-time firefighter, received the 2020 firefighter of the year award.
“Scott was recognized as our 2020 VFW firefighter of the year,” Mike Brubaker, Loudon fire chief, said. “With that, he would kind of automatically assume the role of our 2020 city of Loudon firefighter of the year.”
Luther Walton received the inaugural 2020 part-time firefighter of the year.
“We’re doing a part-time firefighter of the year award,” Brubaker said. “We have a bunch of — we have 24 part-time firefighters, and they put in as much dedication, effort and time as full-time firefighters do, plus work a full-time job most of them. We’re going to recognize a young man that’s extremely dedicated. … You can call Luther and say, ‘We need,’ and he’s already on his way. Anything you need, he’s there. He drives about 45 minutes to get here from Tellico (Plains), so he’s not next door. He’s got a full-time job at JTEKT as a nurse. He’s very dedicated, and we’re very proud to have him here.”
LFD Capt. Andy Disney said Walton puts in more work than asked because he loves what he does.
“He just started the fire service late in life,” Disney said. “The man absolutely loves it. He went through the rookie school for the heck of it two or three times with these kids. He says it’s his bucket list check off. … All this stuff he’s doing, he would about pay us to let him work here. It’s that kind of mentality. He’s doing this because this is what he’s wanted to do.”
Luther’s wife and son surprised him by attending.
“I just enjoy it. I’ve always enjoyed it,” Walton said. “It’s what my desire was when I was 20. I had always wanted a job that was a politically driven job but lived in a small city and didn’t have any politics to get in. I went the EMS route and worked EMS for 30 years as a paramedic. I’m a registered nurse. Occupational health nurse is my primary service at JTEKT in Vonore. It gives me a purpose for being and something to stay somewhat healthy.”