Lent a time to set intentions

Lent for some is a time to give up habits or distractions, while others add new disciplines to daily schedules such as Bible studies and devotions.
Sue Schemberger, a member of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Tellico Village, said instead of giving something up for Lent, her church is focusing on listening to and loving others.
She believes carefully listening to people is important.
Members received a devotional booklet to use throughout the season that included teachings and readings.
“I’m finding it very helpful,” Schemberger said. “It’s sometimes difficult to listen and love when you disagree with the person you’re talking to, you know what I mean? What we need to do is to listen intentionally and try not to be critical. … I think when you listen it’s so easy to get distracted, and what I’m doing is actually if I’m giving anything up it’s my habit of interrupting. Sometimes I think when we listen, we’re so busy thinking about what we’re going to say next, and it’s our impulse to interrupt and I’m trying to break that habit.”
Janine Bateson, a member of Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City, said Lent will be marked by a Bible study she attends at the church. The study’s focus is learning more about the Holy Spirit.
Bateson said the Holy Spirit is the least known and least understood person of the Trinity, despite having the most evident impact in Christian lives.
“As far as Lent is concerned, I think it’s a good connection to highlight or heighten your awareness of Jesus in our lives during Lent,” she said. “Because Lent really is about Jesus and the sacrifices he went through and how can we get closer to him during this time in actions or prayerful time by ourselves or helping others during this time. … Like when you’re a kid it’s, ‘Do I give up chocolates, or do I give up ice cream?’ … But for myself, being a little bit more mature, it isn’t necessarily what am I going to take away in Lent? For me, it’s how am I going to get closer to Jesus?”
Bateson will also use her time to “show love as a reflection of Jesus” and share that love with others.
Sandy Stricklett, a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church near Tellico Village, plans to give up something while adding a new routine.
Stricklett said in previous years she hasn’t put much thought to sacrificing for Lent. This year, she decided to give up second helpings to curb her love of food and make room for more love of Christ. She has also been participating in a new Bible study.
“Also, at the Ash Wednesday service, pastor (the Rev. Mark) Rhoads kind of talked about that, about giving up things, or sacrificing your time on something or doing something that you normally wouldn’t do,” Stricklett said. “Because of the virus, I don’t have a women’s Bible study that I go to anymore. Even though I do my devotions every morning, I thought I maybe should take up a Bible study that I can do on my own. I am starting a Bible study on your relationship with the Holy Spirit. I thought that’s something we really don’t think about too much is the role of the Holy Spirit in your life.
“… It does take time out of your day that you normally wouldn’t do,” she added. “It’s fulfilling. I’m hoping that through it I’ll have a whole new understanding of the Holy Spirit and how he works in my life.”