A Lenoir City teen was arrested Sept. 15 after officers discovered he helped a minor run away.
Lenoir City Police Officer Jonathan Yates went to a residence on North B Street because he had information that the resident, Jonathan Samuel Camey Cifuentes, 19, was involved with an active runaway juvenile case. Speaking with Cifuentes confirmed he had knowledge of the runaway girl.
Yates transported Cifuentes to the police department for further investigation, and Cifuentes waived his Miranda Rights, according to a report.
Cifuentes admitted to texting the girl Sept. 11 about her running away. He also knew she was 12 years old. Cifuentes went to a business Sept. 12 to pick the girl up after she snuck out of her house. She is currently on probation for being a runaway, and Cifuentes knew. They went to his house and stayed there for two days before he helped her arrange a ride out of town Sept. 13. The girl is still missing, Yates wrote in a report.
Cifuentes was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and released on $2,000 bond.
Florida woman falsely calls 911A Jacksonville, Fla., woman was arrested Sept. 16 after falsely calling 911 and claiming an entire bus of people were trying to hurt her.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cody Bengel responded to an armed person call on Interstate 75 South at the 81 mile marker. Deborah Jean Stanley, 42, called 911 and said she was on a Greyhound bus where “multiple people on the bus had knives and were trying to stab her as well as another passenger had a gun to her head,” Bengel wrote in a report.
LCSO Sgt. Chris Hutchens located the Greyhound bus and stopped it at the 62 mile marker. Hutchens and Bengel both spoke to Stanley, who continued to accuse fellow passengers of being armed and dangerous. Hutchens spoke with the bus driver and other passengers who said Stanley had been the one “causing problems on the bus since they departed Knoxville,” Bengel wrote in a report.
No weapons were found on the bus.
Stanley was charged with disorderly conduct and misuse of the 911 emergency system and held without bond.
Sept. 14
• Christopher Johnathan Brady, 63, Erwin, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, failure to appear and two counts of capias-general sessions and released on $10,000 bond.
• Brett Austin Gerth, 25, homeless, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license and criminal impersonation and held on $6,000 bond.
• Anand Misra, 54, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• Robert Joseph Pennington Jr., 61, Madisonville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,500 bond.
• Jimmy Leon Rolon, 39, Ten Mile, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Brittany Danielle Zamudio, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with theft under $1,000 and released on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 15
• Jeremy Wayne Aikens, 43, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest and released on $2,000 bond.
• Nicholas Chandler Christian, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $16,000 bond.
• Kevin Edward Cress, 37, Loudon, was charged with aggravated burglary, violation of an order of protection and domestic assault-felony and held on $14,500 bond.
• Brittney Danielle Dyer, 29, Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $22,000 bond.
• Yanmali Gonzalez, 33, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was charged with aggravated assault and released on $15,000 bond.
• Phillip Mackenzie Johnson, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $15,000 bond.
• Lorenzo Rios Hernandez, 27, Hialeah, Fla., was charged with public intoxication and released on $4,000 bond.
• Joshua Andrew Tunkel, 32, Philadelphia, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• David Eugene Turner, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Angela Renee Wallace, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 16
• Eric Leigh Abney, 34, Decatur, was charged with criminal trespass and released on $1,000 bond.
• Tiana Marie Bennett, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $3,000 bond.
• Willie Thomas Bivens, 63, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property worth $10,000-$60,000 and held on $7,500 bond.
• Deanna Renea Crawley, 23, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of drug free school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule IV substance, manufacture, sale, possession of a controlled substance and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and held without bond.
• Gregory Darnell Gillis, 26, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property, criminal simulation and resisting arrest and held on $19,500 bond.
• Andrew Emil Kotronias, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and released on $12,000 bond.
• Justin Wayne Merriman, 47, Rockwood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and held on $8,000 bond.
• James Blakley Varner, 29, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespass and released on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 17
• Billy Earl Burns, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of a firearm where alcoholic beverages were present and driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Randy Dean Dattilio, 65, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule I substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule V substance and tampering/fabricating with evidence and held without bond.
• Chance Isaac Hayes, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Regina Arlone Helton, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of accident with property damage and released on $5,000 bond.
• Douglas Kent Rudolph, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Kendis Lee Stout, 51, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Jared Keith Vincent, 29, Cullman, Ala., was charged with driving under the influence and released on $4,000 bond.
Sept. 18
• Thomas Stanley Bell, 36, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule IV substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule V substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Leatha Ann Cardin, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Katie Webb Gunther, 29, Loudon, was charged with resisting arrest and released on $1,000 bond.
• Miranda Rachael Lankford, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $10,000 bond.
• Derek James Lawson, 29, Waldron, Mich., was charged with burglary, theft over $2,500 and less than $10,000 and theft under $1,000 and held on $28,000 bond.
• Julius Blake Macon, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with disorderly conduct and released on $1,000 bond.
• Daniel Hall McNally, 41 Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Kimberly Marie Erne Reagan, 32, Oak Ridge, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher James Scarbrough, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with sexual battery and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brandon Ruel Teague, 21, Sweetwater, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule IV substance, violation of drug free school zone and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and held without bond.
Sept. 19
• Damon Craig Branson, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property and released on $3,000 bond.
• Elizabeth Kay Crawley, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $2,000 bond.
• Melissa Kay Floyd, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $6,000 bond.
• Brandon Tyler Hill, 25, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence and reckless driving and released on $3,500 bond.
• Mary Elizabeth Miller, 37, Rockwood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
• Kristopher Drake Pierce, 26, Loudon, was charged with aggravated domestic assault, public intoxication and violation of probation and held on $2,500 bond.
• Daniel Wayne Webber, 38, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 20
• Jennifer Suzzanna Helton, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brooke Ann Kiser, 29, homeless, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Lindsay Lasha Lowery, 31, Cookeville, was charged with theft, criminal impersonation and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $8,500 bond.
• Gordan Dale Narmore, 40, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault and held without bond.
• Catarino Margarito Rodriguez Tello, 36, Sweetwater, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Jeremy Estee Russell, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and vandalism and released on $2,000 bond.
• Douglas Mason Wilson, 22, Loudon, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property and held on $30,000 bond.