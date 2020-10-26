Lenoir City Council will wait for Loudon County Commission to act before voting on a contract extension for county landfill operator Santek Waste Services.
Councilman Eddie Simpson and Councilwoman Jennifer Wampler motioned and seconded, respectively, to table the measure until the city learns what county commissioners favor. The vote passed 4-0. Councilmen Douglas “Buddy” Hines and Bobby Johnson Sr. were absent.
“I just feel like the county should be the governing body and I think they should have the first choice to whether or not we want to extend or whether they want to allow Loudon city to manage our future in the landfill,” Simpson said. “My personal thoughts are that we do need to extend it, but I just had the questions about us having to pay the higher tipping fees and the fact that we have to find somewhere to disperse the brush or pay an enormous tipping fee for what we pick up for our cities and I think that’s wrong.”
Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens initially had a letter for council to consider sending to Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission supporting a possible bidding of services. Aikens said he planned to bring it back to council whenever the extension was considered.
“Obviously, it’s up to city council and I’m OK with it,” Aikens said. “... I don’t foresee it being held up, but it’s up to city council. I think ultimately it’ll end up passing. … When you have three government entities making a decision, sometimes it’s hard to get everybody on the same page, but we’ll see.”
Steve Field and Art Stewart were present to represent the solid waste board.
Simpson asked Field for more information on tipping fees, a 150-mile radius garbage could be retrieved from for the landfill and brush disposal.
“I do believe that you all need to work certainly toward the cities and the county of eliminating, trying to eliminate that cost on hauling the brush down there,” Aikens said.
Field said bringing in more garbage helps offset the cost to allow lower rates for stakeholders.
Solid waste board members tried working to lower the radius to 75 miles, but Field said Santek didn’t favor the change. Instead, the company agreed to only take waste from within Tennessee.
“I think one of the concerns from some of the citizens is that we’re going to be importing garbage from Atlanta or Birmingham or wherever else it could come from and Santek made that kind of concession of recognizing the sensitivity that that issue has,” Field said. “Again, they’re trying to establish a landfill and operate it efficiently so that the tip fees stay low.”
Tipping fees cannot be arbitrarily changed, he said.
“They’re set by the contract and they’re eligible every year for cost-of-living increase, the CPI adjustment, so I’m sure they’re going to go up but they shouldn’t go up drastically. It’s just based on whatever the inflation rate is,” Field said.
Field emphasized the amendment was meant to address shortcomings in the current contract. He pointed to it saving the county millions of dollars.
Loudon County Commission will meet Monday.
After the meeting, a special called Lenoir City Utilities Board meeting was held. Members went into an executive session that Aikens estimated lasted about an hour.
“The main thing is I want to talk to them about the data center and a possible, possible — and I stress that — possible litigation, which is the only way we could meet in executive session,” Aikens said.
Aikens declined further comment on the executive session.
In other news, Lenoir City Council:
• Passed a $13,670 change order with Brownlee Construction for Central Park phase II for additional concrete surrounding the pavilion and restrooms.
• Adopted a resolution for a $4,000 Public Entity Partners’ Driver’s Safety Grant for Type 3 barricades.