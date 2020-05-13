By Jeremy Nash
Lenoir City Council adopted a resolution Monday authorizing acceptance and use of Gov. Bill Lee’s Local Government Support Grant.
Councilwoman Jennifer Wampler and Councilman Jim Shields motioned and seconded, respectively, with the vote passing 5-0. Councilman Bobby Johnson Sr., was absent.
“This is a grant that ... the city was limited on what we could spend it on,” Tony Aikens, city mayor, said. “Public safety was one of those items that you could spend it on and the budget committee chose to spend it on police vehicles and equipment.”
Lenoir City is set to receive $235,347 as part of Lee’s recent plan to give $200 million statewide in support grants for safety and local infrastructure.
Lenoir City Administrator Amber Scott said funds will go toward six new police vehicles and the equipment for each. Monday’s resolution and information on the vehicles and equipment will now be sent to the state for it to “hopefully be approved” before funds are given July 1, she said.
“With the funds that we have available, we just figured that’s the best use,” Scott said. “If we had tried to purchase different things, we wouldn’t have gotten it at such a good rate, we would have had to put a lot more with it. We just feel that this is a need that we need to fulfill and this is the perfect time to do it.”
Council also approved a first reading to amend sign structure regulations.
Beth Collins, city planner, said the change had to do with billboard spacing and cleaning up language that was “hard to follow.”
“We wanted to clean that up so that it was spacing from a radius of any existing billboard and not parallel to the roadway because the way it reads now you could have one right across the street and that wouldn’t count as far as your spacing goes,” Collins said.
The city has two overlay zones on U.S. Highway 321 for billboards it wants to work on and create a universal radius of 3,000 feet, Collins said. From Highway 11 to Interstate 75 there is 1,000-foot radius, while from Interstates 75 to 40 there is a 3,000-foot radius.
“We’ve had several billboards popping up,” Eddie Simpson, councilman, said. “What we’re concerned about I think is the side streets because they’re not covered in that. We’re afraid we’re going to end up with entirely too many billboards if we don’t try to control that. So what we’ve done, as (Collins) said, we recommended that we do a radius rather than 1,000 feet up 321. We’re going to do a radius and that will take care of some of the others as well.”
A second reading will occur when city council meets again.
In other news, Lenoir City Council:
• Passed the second and final reading to adopt a plan of services for annexation of 1.1 acres at 5500 U.S. Highway 321 North located within the Lenoir City urban growth boundary.
• Passed the second and final reading to adopt a plan of services for annexation of 124.33 acres at 5744 Highway 321 North located within the Lenoir City urban growth boundary.
• Passed the first reading to rezone property off Industrial Park Drive from R-2 Medium Density Residential District to M-2 Heavy Industrial District.
• Moved forward with going to bid for the city’s paving contract.
• Approved full-time employment for Lenoir City Police Officer Jonathan Yates.
• Canceled the May 25 meeting.
