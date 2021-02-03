Lenoir City Council took the first step Jan. 25 for multiple ordinance changes.
Amendments targeted ordinances on “motion picture films and video cassettes,” a program director for the occupational safety and health program, the sale of beer in downtown and qualifications for the city judge.
Changes were needed after Amber Scott, city administrator, reviewed the ordinances, she said.
More changes will likely come before city council later in the year, Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, said.
“I think it sends a message to the citizens of Lenoir City that we’re trying to look at everything every day, different things about the city operations and what we can do better, to make it better for the them and make it better for us and make it a great place to live in Lenoir City. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Aikens said.
Council addresses residency qualifications for the city judge.
“We did consult with (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) initially and their attorneys, who in turn consulted with the state attorney general’s office,” Scott said. “They did review this ordinance and said that it is not in compliance and is illegal and not in accordance with the Tennessee Constitution, Article VI, section 4 of the constitution, which states that a general sessions judge or a judge in an inferior court, which in our case would be our city court, our municipal court, they do not have to reside in the corporate limits of the city. We have an ordinance in our municipal code that states the contrary of that. It actually states that the judge must reside for one year preceding the election, must reside within the corporate limits of the city in which he or she serves. But the Tennessee Constitution does not specify that at all.
“In fact, it says that the judge must reside within the county that the municipality is within,” she added. “In our case, the city judge must only reside for one year preceding the election within Loudon County. And then, of course, the other residential requirement is that he or she must be a resident of Tennessee for five years preceding the election. This ordinance puts us in line with the current constitution and makes it a legal ordinance.”
Councilmen Mike Henline and James Brandon motioned and seconded, respectively, with the vote passing 5-0. Councilman Eddie Simpson was absent.
“It’s nothing against anyone,” Aikens said. “Obviously, the current judge is serving in a legal capacity, there’s no question about that, but we’re just trying to do some house-keeping measures.”
A change to the regulation of beer in downtown also passed unanimously. Scott said the update impacts South B, South A and Depot streets.
“This would simply create a new class within our existing beer ordinance,” she said. “It would be class four. It would allow for temporary sale and consumption in designated areas of downtown during and only during special events requested by the Historic Downtown (Lenoir City) Merchants Association and/or the (Loudon County) Chamber of Commerce. It would be a $100 fee. The permit applicant would go before the beer board to be approved for each event. The police would be paid by the applicant, and also the vendor or the beer must have appropriate off-premise license such as a catering license, etc.”
Scott envisioned this would allow for “music events or a festival of sorts” where streets could be closed off.
Council repealed an ordinance pertaining to video stores. Scott said the ordinance was “antiquated” and the city would lean on Tennessee Code Annotated that gives authority and regulation.
Councilwoman Jennifer Wampler and Jim Shields motioned and seconded, respectively, and the measure passed unanimously.
The city also amended the municipal code designating a program director for the occupational safety and health program. Shields and Brandon motioned and seconded, respectively, and the vote was unanimous.
“This one with the risk manager with the OSHA program, that just needed to be updated to reflect since 2010 (Lenoir City Utilities Board) hasn’t been involved in that program, it’s been us, we took over our own, and we have a policy to that effect, too,” Scott said.
In other news, Lenoir City Council:
• Agreed to accepts bid for a Harrison Road turn lane onto Glenfield Drive.
• Approved going with Brewster Services Group as the lowest of two bidders for a one-year commercial waste collection service contract for Lenoir City at $89,535.
• Approved going with Brewster Services Group as the lowest of two bidders for a one-year commercial waste collection service contract for LCUB at $34,370.