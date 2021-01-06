A Lenoir City man racked up 20 charges Dec. 29 after multiple police pursuits ended in his arrest.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Zachary Frye saw a white Buick sedan speeding before he attempted a traffic stop. Cody Michael Chastain, 29, the driver, instead led a pursuit into Roane County.
Chastain wrecked into a tree before fleeing on foot. A passenger remained in the vehicle and told Frye he had asked Chastain to stop multiple times to let him out of the vehicle.
Deputies used a K9 to find Chastain, but the effort was unsuccessful.
Later in the day, Lenoir City Police Department received a call alerting officers to a stolen vehicle at a business. When officers arrived, Chastain evaded them in the vehicle. LCPD ended the pursuit after LCSO took over, LCSO Sgt. Det. Jerramie Bowen wrote in a report.
Bowen confirmed the truck Chastain was driving was stolen in Roane County. Chastain ran three stop signs before going airborne at the fourth stop sign and almost hitting several other vehicles. Bowen lost sight of Chastain at Kingston Street, according to a report.
Chastain fled on foot from the car at East 3rd Avenue and ran to Rock Springs Park, where he was apprehended in the woods.
On Dec. 15, a woman had parked her car in front of her mother’s apartment for a five-minute visit. Her Toyota Highlander had been stolen by Chastain, LCPD Officer Jonathan Yates wrote in a report.
On Dec. 24, LCSO Deputy Charlie Huskin was working security detail at a business and saw Chastain get into the Highlander and drive off. A short pursuit followed, but officers lost the vehicle before finding it abandoned in a neighborhood. An inventory of the car revealed 13 grams of methamphetamine and other paraphernalia believed to belong to Chastain, according to a report.
Chastain was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, two counts of theft of property, vandalism, five counts of evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, two counts of reckless driving and three counts of driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
Lenoir City man rapes woman
A Lenoir City man was arrested Friday after admitting to raping a woman in her home.
LCPD Officer Ron DeLand was dispatched to a home on East 2nd Avenue after a woman called dispatch and told them she had been raped by her best friend’s boyfriend.
The woman told DeLand she and Thomas Andrew Ferguson III, 29, had been drinking. He told her he wanted to hug her and talk with her on the back porch. After talking outside, the woman went to her room. Ferguson followed her and sat on the bed and talked more.
Ferguson started making sexual advances toward the woman. She kept telling him, “no,” DeLand wrote in a report.
Ferguson stopped initially before forcing the woman’s pants down and raping her. Medical personnel took the woman to the emergency room.
DeLand approached Ferguson in the kitchen to confront him with what the woman reported. “Whatever she said happened,” Ferguson told DeLand. Ferguson admitted to forcing her to have sex with him and heard her say, “Stop and No,” DeLand wrote in a report. Ferguson told DeLand “his emotions got the better of him.”
Ferguson was charged with rape and released on $50,000 bond.
Dec. 28
• Edith Rose Anderson, 33, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and resisting arrest and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jessica Rebecka Coon, 26, Sweetwater, was charged with two counts of theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $106,000 bond.
• Kevin Lynn Cruze, 41, Loudon, was charged with theft of property, criminal trespass and vandalism and held on $16,000 bond.
• Justin Lippert, 32, Maryville, was charged with violation of order of protection/restraining order and criminal simulation and held on $7,000 bond.
• Brandon Patrick McCoy, 38, Madisonville, was charged with capias-municipal court and released on $3,000 bond.
• Seth Jordan Raper, 33, Madisonville, was charged with theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary and evading arrest and held on $84,000 bond.
• Cassandra Marie Redmond, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Michael Leon Smallen, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal impersonation and released on $1,000 bond.
Dec. 29
• Chazz Lee Adams Sr., 31, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• David Anthony Baca Jr., 19, Lenoir City, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage and driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Authur Lester Beckett Jr., 48, Lenoir City, was charged with child abuse or neglect and released on $1,000 bond.
• Julia Victoria Brown, 31, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $6,000 bond.
• Michael Thomas Driggers, 40, Harriman, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Diann Kay Egres, 73, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Asia Annette Gillispie, 38, Knoxville, was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance and held on $70,000 bond.
• George Eugene Jr., 36, Maryville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held without bond.
• Devin D. McGuire, 31, Murfreesboro, was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, theft of property, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and held on $521,000 bond.
• Joseph Blair McKee, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Anthony Dewayne Parks, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with driving without a valid license and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
Dec. 30
• Rose Lee Allison, 46, homeless, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $22,000 bond.
• Tiffany Machell Gores, 37, Maryville, was charged with theft of property and released on $2,500 bond.
• Brady James Hawley, 24, Maryville, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary and held on $20,000 bond.
• Justin Ross Hoffman, 27, Loudon, was charged with resisting arrest and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Heaven R. Johnson, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and released on $30,000 bond.
• Zachary Cheston Johnson, 26, Philadelphia, was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, domestic assault-misdemeanor, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $90,000 bond.
• Robert James Rushing, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held on $16,000 bond.
• Jessica Ann Smith, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license and released on $2,500 bond.
• Summer Ray Marie Valadez, 18, Madisonville, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and held on $24,000 bond.
• Andrea Christian Vickers, 49, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $12,000 bond.
Dec. 31
• Jeremy Wayne Aikens, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property, violation of probation, leaving the scene of accident with property damage and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $20,000 bond.
• David Adam Bradford, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $1,000 bond.
• Truman Wayne Chapman, 44, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held on $2,000 bond.
• Darrel Lebron Crouch, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,500 bond.
• Jonathan Lee Shown, 37, Loudon, was charged with assault, resisting arrest, evading arrest, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and driving under the influence and released on $25,000 bond.
• Eli Patrick Storie, 22, Maryville, was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $3,000 bond.
• Matthew Tanner Williams, 24, Philadelphia, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and released on $7,500 bond.
Jan. 1
• Christopher Steven Dills, 25, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and interfering with emergency call and released on $2,000 bond.
• Michael Lee Fye, 40, Morristown, was charged with theft of property and criminal trespass and held on $2,000 bond.
• Kevin Lee Greene, 41, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Amanda Lee Hayley, 39, Harriman, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $4,000 bond.
• David Charles Martin, 44, Madisonville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, driving on a revoked/suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $3,000 bond.
• Gary Allen Martin, 58, Crossville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Karina Merida, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with driving without a valid license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Ashley Paige Rogers, 38, Friendsville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $4,000 bond.
• William Wade Sloan, 44, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and released on $16,000 bond.
• Angel Nicolas Vasquez, 25, Loudon, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage and driving under the influence and released on $4,000 bond.
Jan. 2
• Tina Michelle Brown, 49, New Tazewell, was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $19,500 bond.
• Kayla Rachelle Cansler, 32, Greenback, was charged with theft of property and aggravated burglary and released on $3,500 bond.
• Joshua M. Christian, 22, Sweetwater, was charged with littering and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and held on $7,500 bond.
• Alexes Manuel Garcia, 23, Loudon, was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication and released on $2,000 bond.
• Richard Wayne Grogan, 58, Rockwood, was charged with capias-municipal court and held on $1,000 bond.
• Amber Marie Price, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and aggravated burglary and released on $2,500 bond.
• Joshua Shane Ratliff, 43, Kingston, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $23,500 bond.
• Andrew Fredrick Soloe, 23, Knoxville, was charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and held on $7,500 bond.
• Tasha Lefaun Stiles, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $11,000 bond.
• Ian Bennett Young, 43, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, leaving the scene of accident with property damage and driving under the influence and held on $28,000 bond.
Jan. 3
• Samuel Douglas Branum Sr., 26, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Casandra Edith Broome, 26, Niota, was charged with assault and domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $5,000 bond.
• Timothy Dewayne Cox, 54, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $44,000 bond.
• Michelle Leann Gonzalez, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $500 bond.
• Kristi Nicole Higdon, 37, Harrison, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $43,000 bond.
• Samuel Thomas Klimas, 22, Friendsville, was charged with theft of property, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $11,500 bond.
• Richard Bernard Strauser, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $4,000 bond.
• Micah Gunnar Viles, 25, Vonore, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and three counts of simple possession/casual exchange and released on $8,000 bond.
• Dwayne Judson Wagoner, 30, Etowah, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.