A Lenoir City man was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor Dec. 21 after child pornography was found on his phone following his arrest on unrelated charges.

Detectives with Loudon County Sheriff’s Office conducted a consensual search of the home of Matthew James Watts, 27. In his bedroom, they found a glass pipe with a white cloudy residue, a phone with a line of white crystal-like substance and a small clear baggie containing the same substance.

