A Lenoir City man was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor Dec. 21 after child pornography was found on his phone following his arrest on unrelated charges.
Detectives with Loudon County Sheriff’s Office conducted a consensual search of the home of Matthew James Watts, 27. In his bedroom, they found a glass pipe with a white cloudy residue, a phone with a line of white crystal-like substance and a small clear baggie containing the same substance.
The substance was tested by the LCSO Narcotics Unit and returned a positive result for meth.
Watts was taken into custody and transported to LCSO. He spoke with Det. Sgt. Skylar Mills and admitted to possession of child pornography on his phone.
A search warrant produced more than 100 images depicting children under age 18 taking part in sexual activities with an unidentified man.
Watts was charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and sexual exploitation of a minor and held without bond.
Maryville man charged with harassment, stalking
A Maryville man was arrested Dec. 21 on charges of harassment and stalking after repeatedly making contact with and threatening a Lenoir City woman.
The woman reported Marvin Antonio Melendez, 26, continued to call, text and send photos to her phone number after she told him she wanted nothing to do with him. After she blocked his number, he kept doing the same from other numbers.
On Nov. 1, Melendez approached the woman “in an offensive manner” at a local gym, according to LCSO Deputy Amber Theriot’s report, forcing her go to a different area. When she then left the gym, Melendez tried to approach her a second time.
On Nov. 14, the woman was leaving her home when she noticed Melendez’s car parked at her neighbor’s house. As she tried to exit, Melendez drove in front of the woman’s gate, blocking her exit. The woman told her father, who told Melendez to leave. Melendez then told the woman he was going to kill her.
The woman also reported Melendez broke her bedroom air conditioner unit in order to record her from outside her home, has sent messages about looking through her windows and texted her saying he knew her father wasn’t at home.
Melendez threatened to kill both the woman’s parents and make her watch and threatened to release intimate videos of he and the woman.
The woman showed Theriot numerous voice messages Melendez sent to corroborate her claims. She added that she knew Melendez owns an AR-15 and a rifle, putting her and her family in fear for their lives.
Theriot arrested Melendez on Dec. 21 at the Loudon County Justice Center. Melendez was charged with harassment and stalking and released on $6,500 bond.
Dec. 19
• Dustin Jerome Akers, 39, Knoxville, was charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and released on $15,000 bond.
• Hubert Eddie Bennett, 48, Loudon, was charged with capias-criminal court and held on $75,000 bond.
• Casey Lee Branum, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Kenneth Joseph Clairmont Jr., Rockford, was charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $20,000 bond.
• Jennifer Cassie Clapham, 35, Ten Mile, was charged with theft of property and released on $2,500 bond.
• Christopher Terry Crandall, 30, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
• Carlos Alejandro Delgado, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $25,000 bond.
• Amber Nicole Dixon, 30, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault and released on $2,500 bond.
• Antonio Gonzalez, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $100,000 bond.
• Dasaun Paul Hylton, 33, Bronx, N.Y., was charged with theft of property and held on $50,000 bond.
• Kyle Steven Konkel, 33, Northville, Mich., was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $1,500 bond.
• Brandon Phillip McSparen, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $90,000 bond.
• Robert Eugene Perkins, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of capias-municipal court and released on $500 bond.
• Bridget Carolynn Schubert-Parmer, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Ronald Gaston Yarbrough III, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of capias-general sessions and four counts of reckless endangerment and held on $199,000 bond.
Dec. 20
• John Henry Goedeke, 30, Knoxville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and violation of probation and held on $6,500 bond.
• Christopher Adrian Hicks, 50, Oliver Springs, was charged with manufacture/sell/possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property and released on $19,000 bond.
• Zachary Ryan Lance, 25, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Michael Shane Lowe, 43, Ten Mile, was charged with violation of probation and released without bond.
• Jeremy Thomas McKee, 42, Madisonville, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $8,000 bond.
Dec. 21
• Anna Kristen Bible, 53, Maryville, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Timothy Louis Clowers Sr., 63, Madisonville, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Dillion Edward Rankin, 29, Maryville, was charged with criminal trespass and held without bond.
• Seth Jordan Raper, 35, Madisonville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
Dec. 22
• Seth Cameron Byrd, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, speed limit and violation of implied consent and held without bond.
• Katharine Nicole Cagley, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $6,000 bond.