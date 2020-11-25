Lenoir City incentivizes sub positions

Lenoir City Board of Education recently approved pay structure changes for substitute teachers as the need arises and the number of available subs wavers.
Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, told the board that during coronavirus, substitutes have been hard to come by, especially at the high school. Barker presented the board with a plan to raise incentives.
“We really need some additional incentives to actually come and participate at the high school,” Barker said. “… It is very important as we monitor and work through what we have to do in order to keep our students and teachers safe that we have the staff to do that. We have come up with a proposed pay structure change for substitute teachers, focusing on high school. An incentive to give them a bonus every 20 days that they work. It’s an initial amount in their pay and then a bonus for each of the 20 days.”
The substitute earns an additional $10 every day worked. After 20 working days, substitutes collect a $200 bonus.
Mitch Ledbetter, board member, asked if the bonus went to elementary and middle school substitutes as well.
“The bonus will go to subs across the district,” Jeanie Mowery, business manager, said. “Any school’s subs can get the bonus. I think the difference is … we have a lot of subs that sign up at the elementary and middle. It’s still not enough, but it’s a little bit better of a situation there. For whatever reason, they’re afraid to try the high school, so maybe this $10 will give a little incentive to at least give it a shot.”
Matthew Coleman, board member, asked how many substitutes, on average, the high school is lacking.
Mowery said the high school was 11 substitutes short Nov. 12 compared to Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School’s two.
“We pay $60 for a sub, an unlicensed sub,” Mowery said. “If you have a teaching license, we pay $80. If you’re a former Lenoir City teacher, we pay you $105. Going forward in the future we might want to look at bumping that up some. Those are low wages, but they’re comparable to what others in our area have.”
Board member Glenn McNish and Coleman motioned and seconded, respectively, to approve the pay structure change. The motion passed 4-0. Board member Bobby Johnson Sr. was absent.
The board also approved an additional temporary position to help with substitute training, processing and leave monitoring.
Coleman and Ledbetter motioned and seconded, respectively, to approve the temporary position. The motion passed 4-0.
Board members recognized
After the meeting, attendees were invited to stay for a special virtual ceremony presented by the Tennessee School Board Association.
Board chairman Rick Chadwick and Ledbetter were both recognized as members of the Quarter Century Club celebrating 25 years on the board.
McNish was appointed to the 2020 TSBA All Tennessee School Board. Every year, five to seven school board members across the state receive the award after being nominated and then selected by a panel of judges.
“In addition to his leadership on the board, he is also a great supporter of the athletic program at Lenoir City,” Barker said of McNish. “He has worked on the board to ensure that athletic facilities are good, while at the same time ensuring that students have quality academic activity. I rely on his expertise and advice.”
‘eLCy’ makes public debut
City schools staff, local officials and Lenoir City residents gathered Nov. 12 for a ribbon cutting on “eLCy,” the school system’s mobile meal initiative.
“I think it’s the fanciest food truck you’ll see on the road,” Barker said. “We have lots of plans and exciting opportunities to actually use this truck.”
Wendy Stooksbury, LCS Coordinated School Health director, thanked everyone who made the bus possible before inviting Zoya Kopesky, a Lenoir City High School junior, to speak about designing the interior of the bus.
“I just used AutoCAD, which is something we learned in our engineering class,” Kopesky said. “I was really glad that I got a chance to apply it to the real world because I love doing it.”
The bus will serve multiple purposes.
“The nutrition department delivers meals. Classrooms can use it for incentives,” Stooksbury said in an email correspondence. “It can also be utilized at field days and special celebrations.”