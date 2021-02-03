A Lenoir City couple was arrested Friday after police responded to an altercation.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Parton responded to a home on Highland Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance. Parton met Caitlin Noel Trantanella, 30, who said her boyfriend, Jesse Alexander Morgan, 30, had assaulted her, thrown beer at her car and tossed her phone into the woods.
Parton spoke to Morgan, who said the pair got into an argument after Trantanella went through Morgan’s phone and accused him of cheating. Morgan admitted lobbing a beer can at Trantanella’s car and throwing her phone into the woods.
The argument continued inside the home, and Morgan attempted to leave through the front door. Morgan said Trantanella wouldn’t let him through, so he turned around to go out the back door. Trantanella then picked up a knife and tried to stab him from behind. Morgan raised his arm to block the knife leaving a small wound on his forearm. Morgan thinks he may have struck her afterward, Parton wrote in a report.
Parton spoke to Trantanella again, whose story lined up with Morgan’s until the two went inside. She said Morgan verbally abused her inside the home. At first, she said she slapped him after the verbal abuse. Later, she said she slapped him after he had pushed her. She said Morgan went into the kitchen and threw a glass of milk at the sink.
Trantanella said Morgan was walking around with his fists clenched and tried to leave, which is when she picked up a knife and threw it at him. She later said Morgan had pushed her before she threw the knife at him.
Trantanella was charged with aggravated assault and released on $10,000 bond.
Morgan was charged with vandalism and interfering with an emergency call and released on $2,000 bond.
Man found with drugs, gunsA Lenoir City man was arrested Jan. 26 on drug and gun charges after being pulled over for driving under the influence.
LCSO Deputy Christian Rogers was driving behind a red GMC Suburban on Muddy Creek Road when he watched it swerve into the oncoming lane. Rogers stopped the car and met the driver, Joshua Daniel Crawford, 25. Crawford seemed dazed and lethargic and took long periods of time to answer simple questions, according to a report.
Rogers saw in plain view a “marijuana apparatus” in the center cupholder. After being asked, Crawford told Rogers he had guns in his front and rear waist band. Rogers found a Taurus 9 mm and Ruger .380, both with a bullet chambered, Rogers wrote in a report.
Crawford agreed to field sobriety tests, which revealed impairment.
Rogers confirmed Crawford’s license was suspended and he had an active violation of probation warrant out of Anderson County.
While searching Crawford’s car, Rogers found 10 “marijuana apparatuses,” scales, two methamphetamine pipes, an illicit drug grinder, a snorting kit and other cut straws with residue. Rogers also found two containers with THC wax, two containers with an unknown off-white substance and a baggie with 1 gram of meth.
Crawford was charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $35,500 bond.
Jan. 25
• Amy Michelle Clarkson, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and released on $16,000 bond.
• Zephram James Day, 22, Kingston, was charged with capias-municipal court and released without bond.
• Rusty Allen Fagg, 42, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of being a convicted felon in possession of firearm and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $22,000 bond.
• Toby Large, 40, Kingston, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,500 bond.
• Emily Faith Robinson, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $2,000 bond.
• Zackary Bryan Russell, 25, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• James Blakley Varner, 29, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
Jan. 26
• Michael Edgar Brown, 59, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $20,000 bond.
• Travis Brent Smith, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
Jan. 27
• Jacob Michael Davis, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Erica Nicole Dunlap, 35, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jeffery Alvin Graves, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $6,000 bond.
• Tara Brooke Luker, 34, Grants Pass, Ore., was charged with public intoxication and released on $283 bond.
• Austin William Scott, 19, Kingston, was charged with aggravated assault, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug free youth law and released on $12,000 bond.
• Kayla Elizabeth Shaw, 32, Loudon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and released on $6,000 bond.
• Kyle Jordan Whitehead, 24, Louisville, was charged with theft of property and released on $10,000 bond.
• Michael James Williams, 26, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
Jan. 28
• Jessica Lynn Bahr, 38, Philadelphia, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule III substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule IV substance and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $70,000 bond.
• Diego Garcia, 20, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault and held without bond.
• Crystal Deloris Hopping, 43, Vonore, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and capias-criminal court and held on $25,000 bond.
• Thomas Martin Leach Jr., 36, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
Jan. 29
• Darren E. Brookshire, 28, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Anthony Denton Beets, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held on $8,000 bond.
• Erick Gonzales Castro, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jennifer Dawn Golliher, 48, Dayton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $9,000 bond.
• Richard Allen Howard, 37, Harriman, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Samuel Anthony Moses, 29, Sweetwater, was charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $2,000 bond.
Jan. 30
• Matthew Ralph Brown, 41, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $3,000 bond.
• Brittany Leanne Darnell, 29, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Kirt Edward Estep, 35, Philadelphia, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Logan Miguel Kennedy, 30, Mascot, was charged with theft of property and held on $10,000 bond.
• Jose Trinidad Ramirez, 38, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
Jan. 31
• Allen Henderson Carroll, 50, Oak Ridge, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Dallas Steven Graham, 43, Maryville, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brittany Leann Loveday, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and released on $3,500 bond.