Lenoir City couple aims for 'safe haven'

When Chris and Kelli Martinez moved to Lenoir City from Mesa, Ariz., five years ago, they immediately saw a need for a safe place for youth to gather.
After previous efforts to establish a safe place failed, they thought the solution had fallen into their lap when they learned of the car meet now known as the KP Social Club. The club started as a group of young adults from Loudon, Lenoir City, Farragut and Knoxville who would meet in Knoxville to socialize and talk.
The club is organized with “heads” Austin Chambers, Makenna Atkins and Matthew Gonzalez, all 20 years old, leading the groups from Knoxville, Farragut and Lenoir City, respectively.
Chris Martinez, Heritech Social Club owner, knew the “underpass” — the spot they would meet at — was not suitable for young adults. With the blessing of his landlord, Chris invited the group to meet in the parking lot in front of his shop.
The group has been meeting for weeks on Friday and Saturday nights, dispersing by 11 p.m.
“The biggest problem, not the problem, but what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Chris said. “You have Loudon, Lenoir City, Farragut, Knoxville all on Kingston Pike. So the whole point of this KP Social Club is to get all the four cities to band together and unite and have some sort of meet to keep from being segregated. … Keeping it on Kingston Pike somehow is going to be (the) best way.”
Three people showed up Friday night uninvited and caused issues, which prompted residents in the nearby neighborhood to call police.
When the police showed up again Saturday night, everyone was respectful and cooperative. Chris, Kelli and the group leaders went to every group telling them to be quiet. They even parked their own cars at the parking lot exits that led to the road. The officer who was handling the scene gathered everyone around him and explained they needed to cooperate and be quiet, which Chris recorded live on Facebook.
“After we left here (to go back up Kingston), we were the last car to leave,” Chris said. “… Once they saw my car, the cops started coming out from where they were sitting, not pulling anybody over, just watching. It was nice because then they cruised up behind us and were cruising with us. Then we got over to our side of the lane and they just passed us on by.”
After the events of Saturday night, Chris’s landlord was still supportive. As long as they met after the other businesses in the center were closed and kept the cars on Chris’ side of the parking lot, they were OK.
“Ultimately, the property management stood behind us,” Kelli said. “That is until (some of the neighbors) were threatening him (Monday) morning. He had to back pedal and say we can’t do it again, which means we have nowhere they can go.”
Chris and Kelli want the car meets to happen in a safe environment — for community youth and to protect their 16-year-old son who has developed an interest in cars.
“In the high school more than anything, they sell vape pens, and they sell weed or mom or grandma’s pills,” Kelli said. “When they leave the high school, they’re at parties and drinking with no adult supervision of any kind. They’re being raised by grandma and grandpa or foster parents or what have you. We’ve seen too much of it. There’s nothing for them to do but get in trouble. … We don’t have anything that’s fun for them to do.”
Chris and Kelli also want to show youth that law enforcement is friendly.
“That’s the goal of all this, is to stop these kids from thinking that no one’s for them,” Chris said.
“It’s drama-free,” Kelli added. “There was no trash. One person left a jug that was three-fourths full of water on accident. There was no trash in the parking lot. Nobody’s drinking, nobody’s fighting, nobody’s getting into trouble. … We’re looking for a safe haven for these guys — a well-lit parking lot. That’s all they need. It’s not asking a lot.”
