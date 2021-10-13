Lenoir City High School athletes will soon play on a turf football field.
Lenoir City Board of Education approved Thursday the $626,999 project with Baseline Sports Construction, the same company that installed Loudon High School’s field earlier this year.
Board members Rick Chadwick and Glenn McNish motioned and seconded, respectively, and the measure passed 4-0. Board member Bobby Johnson Jr. was absent.
“I’ll be reaching out to the company that we’re going to use for it,” Chris Brittain, LCHS athletics director, said. “It’ll go through a cooperative purchase process, and just getting with them and figuring out timetables of when they can get started and just kind of going through that process of what needs to get lined up. ... Can we squeeze it in now or is that something we’re going to have to wait until end of spring of 2022?
“... Obviously, as soon as we can, but at the same time we’ve got spring sports that we’ve got to factor in there,” he added. “Also, we’ve got weather and winter’s coming up so you’re going to have temperature fluctuations, you’re going to have more rain so that could delay the process. We don’t want to get into something to where the weather’s probably not going to cooperate with us, and they’ve been doing it long enough and they could speak on it more as far as when that date is where, ‘Hey, we got to regroup and we got to do this at a later date’.”
Brittain said the project could take 80-90 days once underway.
“There’s lots of things that would have to take place as far as engineering,” he said. “You’re disturbing the soil, so there’s permits and all that kind of stuff that have to happen. The first step will be communicating with the company and kind of letting them do what they need to do and provide us with, ‘Here’s a timetable of when we can start and an approximate completion time.’ We just have to sit down and have conversations with if that’s something that makes sense or if it makes sense to wait and do it later in the school year.”
Preliminary drawings are available, but specifics — such as colors — have not been finalized, Jeanne Barker, director of schools, said.
However, Brittain emphasized the plan is to hold true to school colors.
“They’ll have a design team,” Brittain said. “I would imagine that we'll kind of give them some input of what we would like to see at least a mock-up of it. With anything it’ll just be a back and forth process. ‘Hey, we like this, don’t like this,’ or, ‘Hey, we like this but can we see it in this color? Can we see it with this logo at the 50-yard line?’ Color of grass, all that generic stuff.”
Barker said the turf field has been considered “several months.” Had the board not approved the project Thursday, any field change would have “probably” waited another year, she said.
“We can have multi-use sports on our football field,” Barker said. “You may have heard Coach Brittain, he said it would be football and soccer. Right now we are limited in facilities and so the idea behind putting the turf there is that it can be used constantly with less wear and tear and be better service to all of our athletic teams.”
Board members will vote on a turf infield for the baseball field during a special called meeting Oct. 28.
“I hope it sends the message to everybody in our community — families, students, city leaders, everybody — that we’re investing in our athletic program, that we’re investing in our students and our coaches and future players,” Brittain said.
In other news, Lenoir City Board of Education:
• Adopted policies regarding family life education and home schools.
• Revised policies regarding attendance and COVID-19 sick leave.
• Approved the 2021 Local Education Agency compliance report.