Local utility company representatives are asking residents to take caution against possible scams.
Lenoir City Utilities Board about three weeks ago began to see an uptick in scams. Shannon Littleton, LCUB general manager, said they typically come in waves throughout the year.
This marks the first time the utility company has seen activity so far this year.
“There’s always a little bit of people trying to scam someone but not with this sophistication,” Littleton said.
The scammer will call asking for financial information after claiming a bill is late and threatening to cut off a property’s power.
“Essentially what happens is these scammers will have a phone number that will show up on someone’s caller ID that indicates that it’s LCUB and in fact it’s not LCUB, obviously, and somehow they know — they’ve done enough research — they know when the collections or the payments are due in certain areas and they target those areas for those activities,” Littleton said. “They will ask for certain things such as some type of personal identification, they’ll ask for credit cards, your credit card number, or they’ll ask you to get a card in the amount of the past due amount and essentially issue it to them or take it to a certain location.”
Littleton stressed LCUB would never call a person for a late bill.
“We tag doors for collection matters and indicate the amount of total utility account, and then the customer initiates the phone call to us,” he said. “I’m not sure how they’re gaining phone numbers. I’m not sure how the scammers are doing a lot of things that they’re doing with these activities but obviously they’re pretty sophisticated. ... They’ve done some good reconnaissance, I can say that. They apparently know who has what utilities or who serves them and they know when their due dates are.”
Commercial properties are just as susceptible, Littleton said.
“I don’t know if this COVID issue has allowed people to stay home and come more sophisticated in their activities on scamming people, but I will say this, this is not new,” he said. “We’ve had certain scams going on for several years that I remember now. There’s always, sadly, someone always falls victim to it, because it looks real. If you don’t know any different, it seems very real. I can see where if you’ve never had a collection issue in your life that you would succumb to that. They don’t always target residential either. They will hit residential for a while and then they’ll come back a week or two later and try to hit the commercial accounts. And those, unfortunately, may be more prone to being a victim because a lot of times the folks paying the bills are not the ones that are taking a phone call when they do something about it being responsible. They may even be more susceptible than a residential customer.”
If someone anticipates a call is a scam, Littleton said hang up and contact the Federal Trade Commission. LCUB will also help if possible, he said.
Ty Ross, Loudon Utilities Board manager, said LUB has not seen the same scam.
“We’re a little bit more rural than LCUB,” Ross said. “LCUB really gets up into Knox County. There’s a lot more population density there.”
LUB also will not call a customer regarding a late bill.
“We signal them in the month’s following bill and they see it in bright red in the form of a late charge,” Ross said.