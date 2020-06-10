A consolidation agreement between Lenoir City Utilities Board and Martel Utility District appears closer than ever after Lenoir City Council on Monday again considered the matter.
Councilman James Brandon and Councilwoman Jennifer Wampler motioned and seconded, respectively, to authorize the execution, delivery and performance of an agreement between the city and Martel for consolidating the district as a separate utility department. The vote passed 5-0. Councilman Bobby Johnson Sr., was absent.
In a separate vote, motioned and seconded by Councilmen Jim Shields and Eddie Simpson, respectively, the city moved to establish the Martel Utility Department Advisory Committee. The vote passed 5-0.
Council lastly passed first reading of an ordinance transferring Martel from Lenoir City to LCUB. Brandon and Shields motioned and seconded, respectively, which passed unanimously.
“It’s the essentially the same deal, and then they got off on the timing so we had to redo it and it kind of shortened the term to the advisory committee that were going to be appointed for 10 years,” Bud Gilbert, LCUB attorney, said. “Since it took so long to get it going we rode off one so it’s a nine-year term.”
City council in October initially gave the go-ahead to except the transfer.
“The more we thought about it and reflected in the law ... it was very clear that the advisory committee can stay intact, which is an important piece of the puzzle, so to speak,” Shannon Littleton, LCUB general manager, said. “It was clear that it could stay intact even if the department merged with the Lenoir City Utilities Board. Being that there’s no employees, we’d have to create budgets and create a working business, so to speak, which is kind of hollow and kind of a unique situation. We thought it’d be best to go ahead and merge it over into the water department itself and operating inside LCUB.”
If the city again approves the second and final reading at the June 22 meeting, the next step will be a public necessity meeting with Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw set for 6 p.m. July 23 at Lenoir City Municipal Building. Martel meets the next day.
The deal would then be closed July 31 and go into effect immediately, Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, said.
Discussions formally began in August.
“I think there’s lots of reasons why we’re solid, even on Martel’s side, but we from the LCUB perspective made a lot of plans in order for us to run the department correctly,” Littleton said. “Martel has anticipated this happening, too. There’s probably some things they should have shouldn’t done going forward in their budget. For instance, I think they only did a four-month budget this year, so anticipating this happening, so there’s a lot of things they’d have to go back and do if this didn’t happen.”
Aikens believes the consolidation will be a positive for Martel customers.
“The rates are going to be able to be stabilized and that’s important,” Aikens said. “As I’ve said before, it’s a good investment for Lenoir City Utilities long term. Short term I questioned that, but if the people before us had questioned the investment that they did on electrical side many, many years ago when they went into Knox County look where we would have been.”
In other news, Lenoir City Council:
• Passed the second and final reading to rezone property off Industrial Park Drive from R-2 Medium Density Residential District to M-2 Heavy Industrial District.
• Passed the second and final reading to amend city rules for sign structures.
• Passed the first reading for the city’s budget and the tax rate, which remains the same.
• Authorized the first reading for Lenoir City Schools budget.
• Approved 2019-20 budget amendments for Lenoir City Schools.
• Passed the first reading for a plan of services to annex 2.68 acres at 12329 U.S. Highway 321 North.
• Approved a variance request for 5 foot side yard setback for property at 191 Ashe Ave., for a covered porch.
• Authorized the final plat for Stone Harbor.
• Passed the final plat for 27 lots for The Grove at Harrison Glen phase 1B.
• Approved the July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, contract with Brown Jake & McDaniel PC to audit city accounts. The city also approved the same firm for auditing the city employee retirement income plan.
