LCHS grad receives highest FFA degree

Mackenzie Garner, a Lenoir City Future Farmers of America chapter member, was awarded the American FFA Degree during this year’s National FFA Convention and Expo hosted virtually Oct. 27-29.
Garner, now a sophomore studying environmental agriscience at Tennessee Technological University, got involved with FFA when she was a freshman at Lenoir City High School.
The American Degree is the highest honor in the organization and less than 1% of FFA members receive it each year. Lenoir City’s chapter hasn’t seen an American Degree since the early 2000s, Jessica Rose, LCHS agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, said.
LCHS is an affiliated chapter, which means every student who takes an agriculture class is automatically granted membership. LCHS has 200 members, Rose said.
Rose blames high teacher turnover rates in the recent past for why students aren’t progressing through the FFA program. With she and Josey Miller, LCHS agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, at the helm, Rose is hopeful to see a turnaround in the program.
“We’re kind of in that sweet spot where we can nurture these kids, mentor them and get them to a place where they’re qualified for that type of a degree,” Rose said. “We hope that Mackenzie is just the beginning of a long run of American Degree recipients. We have wonderful kids. They are qualified. They are hardworking. If some of them keep that up, then they too will be able to get that American Degree.”
While achieving the degree did require paperwork and community service, the biggest aspect was the supervised agricultural experience where members either own a business or work as a professional employee in an agricultural setting, Garner said.
“For my award, I worked with horses,” Garner said. “It started with just helping out at the barn I was riding at because I was younger. I just did a lot of chores like cleaning stalls, keeping the barn clean, feeding horses. Then it slowly started to turn into more of like training horses. I bought my first horse to train and teach all of the stuff myself, and I ended up selling her. When I moved out here to Cookeville, I started training a lot more at the barn I was at all summer.
“I just helped all these different people get their horses in shape or train them or teach them new things,” she added. “I started branching out and working for a whole bunch of different people around here and taking care of their farms.”
Miller said an American Degree winner is someone who is “a hard worker,” “pays attention to details” and is “not afraid to try new things and get their hands dirty.”
She said Garner encompassed those attributes and more.
“She had impressed me from day one of her walking into our (agriculture) program,” Miller said. “She’s always been active in FFA and willing to do just about anything we needed her to do. Of course, she’s had her own stuff that she’s done, and she’s kept up with the paperwork. There’s not much, but she did all that and had good record-keeping. She’s probably one of those few from our chapter at least — and it’s the highest degree an FFA member can attain, and we don’t expect all of them to do it at all — but she’s probably one of the certain few I’ve had over the last seven years that has even a chance at doing that.”
Garner wanted the achievement since freshman year. When she got the news she achieved that goal, she was elated.
“I was so excited,” she said. “I’ve been wanting to do it for a really long time now. It’s something you find out as a freshman that that’s something you can work toward. It’s crazy. When I got the news that I actually did achieve it, I cried I was so excited because that’s the highest achievement you can receive, and I fulfilled my whole FFA career.”