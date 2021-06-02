Law enforcement ups seat belt enforcement

With increased summer travel, local law enforcement is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to remind drivers to wear their seat belt.
THSO’s annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign will last through Sunday.
“We’ll be increasing our presence in the community for the holiday weekend and then that enforcement period goes on through the first week as public safety tries to ramp up and make the streets and the highways and the communities safer because this is the unofficial kickoff for the summer vacation,” James “Bear” Webb, Loudon police chief, said.
Webb said his department will also help with THSO traffic safety checks.
Jimmy Davis, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, hopes to use increased presence as a way to educate the community.
“Mainly just doing enforcement around the county,” Davis said. “We have through our grant with THSO we usually get some overtime money, so we’ll have additional deputies that are out enforcing the seat belt. Not to write a bunch of tickets, but it’s mainly to bring awareness and education to it.
‘Fastening your seat belt is one of the easiest tasks you can do but it can actually save your life,” he added. “What we try to do is especially with parents and individuals that have kids in the car that are very impressionable, if they see you doing it every time, it becomes just a habit and it’s not a big deal as they become young drivers.”
According to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, 403 people who died in wrecks were not wearing their seat belt, which was 33% of Tennessee’s total fatalities.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported there were 9,466 unbuckled passengers killed in the United States in 2019.
Davis believes vehicle occupants have various reasons why they don’t buckle up.
“I think, one, people get in a hurry,” he said. “Some people just don’t like being told what to do. Some people are just defiant. A lot of people try to rationalize and say, ‘Well, if I have to get out of my car quickly.’ With the sheriff’s office here it’s our policy if you’re in your car and it’s moving your seat belt has to be on. It’s a policy we have because obviously it’s a law, too, and some of the guys aren’t a big fan of it because of if I have to get out of my car quickly, say I’m at a shooting or something like that, but we still tell them we’re here to uphold the law and we’re going to follow the law just as well.”
Wearing seat belts correctly is also key, he said.
“Numbers are going down and people are vaccinated and they’re traveling more,” Davis said. “The roadways are getting more crowded again, everybody’s somewhat getting back to a normal status so we feel this is a good time and THSO as well before the summer months when people start traveling for vacation. We try to put it out there to say, ‘Hey, make sure you buckle up’.”