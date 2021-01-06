Colder weather can impact illegal activity in Loudon County.
James “Bear” Webb, Loudon police chief, said the city’s volume of calls doesn’t change as much as the types of incidents. He’s seen low numbers of disturbances in the city in recent weeks.
Loudon Police Department stays busier during the summer due to the increased movement of residents, he said.
“Folks don’t seem to move around much in the cold weather as they do in the summertime,” Webb said. “Usually, that’s where our activity increases. There’s more possibilities or the probabilities, I guess, for folks to go out and get in trouble when they’re out and moving around.”
Webb does see an uptick in domestic violence calls when the temperatures drop outside and the holidays put pressure on couples.
“Folks tend to have some holiday pressures, I guess, and we usually see a little bit of an increase of domestic violence assaults around the holidays, but not a whole lot of trouble with vehicular traffic and that kind of thing,” he said. “There might be a little bit more traffic out on the roads when folks are trying to get to where they’re going for the holidays, but I think right now what I’m seeing is our call volume is down. There’s not that many people moving around. I think ever since the governor put out that last executive order (Dec. 20) folks are scaling back a bit and not moving around as much as they were.”
Don White, Lenoir City police chief, notices a similar trend in domestic violence arrests. In the summer, more arrests are alcohol-related.
“We probably do see a little bit of an increase in the middle of winter, and then we’ll see a spike in the hottest part of the summer,” White said. “… They’re very similar. It kind of roller coasters. In the fall moving into the holiday season, we see kind of a slow down outside of just your basic shoplifting and things that kind of continue to occur, but then we’ll see an increase in stuff like domestic disturbances and things such as that in January to late February. As things warm up and the time changes, it seems to slow back down, and in mid-summer we’ll see another spike in call volume.”
Jimmy Davis, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, said spikes in the winter depend on if deputies find a “hot spot,” like a cluster of break-ins.
During the holidays, Davis said he sees an increase in break-in reports, but luckily some of them have been solved.
LCSO patrol “has picked up quite a bit” recently, which may likely lead to an increase in arrests. He said “effective law enforcement” has been key this holiday season.
“We’re just trying to stay active and seeing people at night,” Davis said. “Our midnight shifts, second shifts are really just doing a fantastic job of doing proactive law enforcement if call volume is down. Midnight shift, if they’re down, they’re out there looking for DUIs and some people moving around for drugs and stuff like that. Our day shift stays busy mainly on patrol, just kind of doing preventative patrol, because that’s when a lot of our break-ins happen is during the days while people are at work.”