Santek Waste Services is searching for a new manager in Loudon County after its previous manager, Justin Givens, quit unexpectedly earlier in the year.
In an email correspondence, Ben Johnston, Santek Waste Services representative, said he could not say when or why Givens left “out of respect for (Santek’s) employees.”
Steve Field, Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission chairman, was notified of Givens’ departure as early as April 8. The email from Johnston said Givens’ departure was unexpected, Field said.
“It was a surprise to the board because as much as the board had some challenges over what Santek was doing as far as performance perspective, I think the board really liked the job that Justin was doing and all of his efforts to manage the facility on behalf of the stakeholders,” Field said.
The departure comes in the midst of contract negotiations after Santek received a notice of default in March for insufficient maintenance of access roads and safety signalization among other issues. However, Givens was taking solid waste board directives and implementing them efficiently.
Tammi Bivens, solid waste board member, said Santek sent a district manager to run the plant temporarily.
“We are fortunate to have very talented people across all divisions of our organization,” Johnston said in an email correspondence. “Following a few internal adjustments, we quickly had an interim landfill manager on site who has done an excellent job operating the facility.”
Johnston said Santek is focusing on “hiring the right person for the position” and making sure candidates are appropriately qualified.
The solid waste board will not waver in the “appropriate and high standard” it holds Santek to, Field said.
“Regardless of who the personnel are that are operating at the landfill for Santek, we hold them all to the same standard, and my sense is that Santek is — the issues that we had, mud on the road, Santek seems to have been dealing with those appropriately,” he said.
Kelly Littleton-Brewster, solid waste board member, said she has still had a few complaints from residents about debris left on the road but “not as many.” She believes Santek is “making an effort” trying to keep the roads clean.
Johnston said credit for the low number of complaints goes to the employees who “work hard daily to perform their jobs well.”
“Santek is doing a good job of making sure all the soil and dirt and stuff that’s generated in the landfill stays in the landfill,” Field said. “… From what I can tell, Santek has continued to step up and do an appropriate job. It’s not perfect by any means, but I think it’s clearly reasonable and adequate at this point. We’re hopeful that it gets better, but we’ll just have to see how it does and how the weather cooperates as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.