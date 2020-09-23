Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission voted Sept. 15 to take the contract with Matlock Bend Landfill operator Santek Waste Services before stakeholders.
Kevin Stevens, board attorney, presented the commission with an update on contract modifications at the meeting. In August, it had seemed all previous sticking points between the board and Santek had been resolved except for the board’s request to reduce the 150-mile radius trash reception.
Board members told Santek representative Ben Johnston said the reduction was necessary for further contract negotiations. Members worried about excess trash coming from large cities out of state.
Instead of a reduction, Stevens’ update contained a compromise.
“Their response essentially suggested a compromise position of leaving the 150-mile radius but providing that the waste would only be accepted within the state of Tennessee and not from any other state and the 150-mile radius would still apply within the state of Tennessee,” Stevens said. “… It certainly addresses to some extent some of the issues and concerns about accepting waste from large metropolitan areas out of state, and that’s kind of where they stand with respect from what they’re willing to do from a negotiating standpoint at this time.”
Stevens isn’t sure what else can be done about the contract.
“You know, I don’t know that there are any other issues, further provisions or concepts to be negotiated or discussed at this point,” he said. “We’ve been at this for more than a few years now. We’ve kind of gotten to a decision point to some extent from this group. I don’t know that further negotiation is going to be fruitful or take place. … At this point, I think our board is really in a position as to whether we want to move forward with sharing this proposed draft with our stakeholders for their feedback, input, consensus, however they intend to address it.”
Johnston was asked if he could shed any light on Santek’s reasoning behind the compromise. He said the countermove was purely from a competitive standpoint and that Santek wants to be able to uphold the contract.
“I think you all know through the second amendment, Santek has a lot of financial obligations that we are going to be responsible for assuming,” Johnston said. “… You know, we’re going to assume closure of the amended footprint through the second amendment, which on today’s dollars is roughly $125,000-$140,000 per acre to close a landfill. That’s not including inflation, CPI, anything of that nature, that’s in today’s dollars. So if you look at the amended footprint and kind of put that as a number it’s $7 million-$8 million today, again not including inflation.”
The assurance bond provision in the second amendment is also estimated to cost $200,000 per year for a total of $2.5 million-$3 million. At the board’s request, Santek also reduced its waste elevation limit as a show of good faith, which will cut Santek’s revenue an estimated $2 million-$4 million.
“I say all this to say that, you know, the obligations are recognized whether we have 2 tons or 700 tons, which is the reason we proposed the service area,” Johnston said. “Santek has to have the ability to compete and have either a recognized revenue stream or potential revenue stream that if something happens in the market we can go get.”
Board members Kelly Littleton-Brewster and Art Stewart motioned and seconded, respectively, to present the current contract before stakeholders. The vote passed unanimously. A special called meeting for stakeholders will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex.