The Knights of Columbus from St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church again delivered coats to Lenoir City Schools just in time for winter.
Members donated 65 coats to the Family Resource Center in mid-September as part of Coats for Kids.
“Our program wasn’t funded as well because like everything the pandemic has reduced our ability to raise funds, but we’ve been very pleased,” Ray Mouse, Knights program coordinator, said. “We linked up with Columbia Sportswear up in Pigeon Forge. They were wonderful to work with and gave us just so many really nice coats, Columbia coats, and the families and the children have just been enthralled for what we got. It’s really been a blessing this year.”
Mouse estimated on average the group contributes 100 coats each year.
Despite a lower total this year, local grand knight Joe Filosi believes the quality improved.
“They’re very high quality coats that hopefully will last the children more than a year,” he said.
Local Knights have donated coats for seven years, Filosi said.
“With the COVID situation that we have right now, people are short on money and we feel that this year even more than previous years it’s very important for us to contribute,” he said.
FRC Director Susan Fox said about 20 coats remain.
“What we did is when we went shopping with Knights, we actually took a list of the requested coats that families had,” Fox said. “We specifically shopped for a certain student and bought those coats. About 20 of the coats were already specifically not earmarked but we purchased for that size. Those are the two groups that we advertised and said, ‘Come in because you’ve already applied.’ Some came in, some did not.”
About 700 coats have been donated during the seven years the Knights have participated in the program, Filosi said.
“The Knights of Columbus, which is a worldwide organization, they’ve got about 2 million members, we started this Coats for Kids program about 10 years ago,” he said. “It’s primarily geared toward the United States and Canada and over the past 10 years all of the Knights of Columbus have attributed over half a million coats. It’s pretty significant.”
Fox said the school system matched the Knights’ initiative with the annual Santa’s Helper program.
“We changed the Santa’s Helper program to be an online application only,” Fox said. “We did not meet one-on-one with our families as we had done in the past. We started that process earlier than we have in prior years because it was new to our families. Knights were able to — because they shopped locally this year — were able to supply the coats to us earlier. Therefore, we could cross-reference the need for the coat with the need coming directly from the parent and provide those coats as early as the latter part of September.”
The project has helped put Santa’s Helper shopper dollars toward other needs, she said.
“If they do select a coat early prior to the Christmas distribution then we remove the coat from the wish list,” Fox said. “Again, this full circle that I’m talking about, that allows our other community sponsors that are shopping under that other program, the Santa’s Helper program, to let their dollars go farther for other things since that need for the coat has already been filled.”
Mouse believes the Knights will go back to Columbia Sportswear next year.
“It’s been fun, it’s been a lot of fun, and as you can see these are just really, really nice coats,” he said. “We’re happy to do it.”