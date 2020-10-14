A Westland, Mich., man was arrested Friday for kidnapping and other charges after running from Tennessee Highway Patrol officers.
THP Sgt. Robert Woody was dispatched to Interstate 75 North to watch for a possible kidnapping suspect in a black Cadillac Escalade with a Michigan license plate. The suspect was reported to have a woman and two small children in the vehicle with a firearm. The suspect had previously been in one pursuit from Georgia into Tennessee, according to a report.
While sitting at the 76 mile marker, Woody saw the suspected vehicle traveling 85 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. When he tried to stop the Cadillac, a pursuit ensued, with the suspect driving as fast as 105 mph. The pursuit continued to the 81 mile marker where Trooper Jamie Satterfield used spikes to slow the vehicle down. A traffic stop was then conducted, Woody wrote in a report.
James Charles Mitchell, 28, was holding the woman and her 1- and 2-year-old children in the car and refused to let them out. The woman told troopers she tried several times to get Mitchell to stop, but he wouldn’t.
Mitchell was charged with kidnapping, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $143,000 bond.
Naked man arrestedA Loudon man was arrested Oct. 6 for indecent exposure after Loudon police officers visited his home twice in one night.
Loudon Police Officer Kamron Kelley was dispatched 2:15 a.m. to a home on Angel Row to investigate reports of a man screaming for help. Kelley found Donald Richard Lambert, 55, on top of his roof yelling for help. Lambert told Kelley he was on his roof trying to fix his TV antenna and his ladder fell. Kelley placed the ladder against the house so Lambert could get off the roof. After checking on Lambert, Kelley cleared the call and left, Kelley wrote in a report.
At 3:44 a.m., Kelley was dispatched to Lambert’s home again for reports of a naked male in the middle of the road screaming for help and saying he wanted to go to jail. When Kelley arrived, he saw Lambert on Collins Street, naked, “with his hands up stating someone is after him and not to shoot him,” Kelley wrote in a report.
Lambert was charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure and held on $2,000 bond.
Oct. 5
• Dennis Ray Clark, 33, Tunnel Hill, Ga., was charged with violation of community corrections and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held without bond.
• Orten Allen Crawley, 66, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Stephanie Hope Holt, 46, Knoxville, was charged with reckless driving and evading arrest and held without bond.
• Brooke Ann Kiser, 29, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Nathaniel Lee Spaulding, 22, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, evading arrest and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $16,500 bond.
• Stephanie Stombaugh Taylor, 39, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Joshua Alan Underwood, 33, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $100,000 bond.
• Jessika Darlene Wilson, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with contempt of court and two counts of failure to appear and held on $19,750 bond.
Oct. 6
• Dylan Taylor Burns, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property valued up to $1,000, burglary, two counts of illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property valued less than $1,000 and held on $9,000 bond.
• Brian Timothy Johnson, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of accident property and driving under the influence and released on $4,000 bond.
• Robert Edward Millward, 48, homeless, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• William Patrick Power, 40, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Oct.7
• John Lawrence Allen, 49, Whiteville, was charged with burglary and theft of property valued between $10,000-$60,000 and released without bond.
• Joshua Edward Allison, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $2,000 bond.
• Kevin Edward Cress, 37, Loudon, was charged with 12 counts of bond revocation, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license and aggravated burglary and held without bond.
• Randal Eugene Henegar, 30, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Brannon Anthony Hennings, 29, Kingston, was charged with aggravated domestic assault and robbery and held on $15,000 bond.
• Jacqueline Ann Jones, 58, Alcoa, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Santos Emilio Lopez Lopez, 32, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Anthony Jacob Martin, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Amy Rebecca Meredith, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $1,000 bond.
• John Jason Nohe, 44, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Jesse Guy Russell, 18, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
Oct. 8
• Adam Syedaniel Dempsey, 46, Rome, Ga., was charged as a fugitive from justice and held without bond.
• Megan Ann Jarry, 33, homeless, was charged with non-verbal harassment and held on $2,000 bond.
• Jeremy Lynn Lewis, 38, Seymour, was charged with three counts of failure to appear and held without bond.
• Larry Christopher Peaks, 45, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-felony and resisting arrest and released on $16,000 bond.
• Tony C. Roberts, 48, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and held on $2,000 bond.
• Zachary Gayne Robertson, 27, Englewood, was charged with failure to appear and held on $42,000 bond.
Oct. 9
• James Samuel Brown, 64, Madisonville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• David Blaine Landry, 32, Lobelville, was charged with two counts of theft of property, aggravated burglary and two counts of illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card and held on $49,000 bond.
• Elizabeth Nicole McNew, 27, Sweetwater, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $1,000 bond.
• George William Rentas, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Brooke Marie Votra, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and theft valued under $500 and held on $3,000 bond.
Oct. 10
• Eric Leigh Abney, 34, Decatur, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $16,000 bond.
• Buddy Charles Beavers, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Leatha Ann Cardin, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Donald Maurice Cowart, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of meth and held on $15,000 bond.
• Juan Ramon Francisco, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with evading arrest and driving under the influence and released on $6,000 bond.
• Amanda Sue Roach, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• John Russell Stone, 23, Philadelphia, was charged with evading arrest, driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $8,000 bond.
• Jack Berten Springfield, 30, Loudon, was charged with theft valued under $1,000 and released on $1,000 bond.
• Robert Tipton Tallent, 56, Loudon, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Kenneth Nathaniel Whitehead, 34, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespass and violation of probation and held on $1,000 bond.
Oct. 11
• Amanda Lynne Gompf, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with leaving the scene of accident property and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $4,000 bond.
• Payton William Jaynes, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Gabriel Jaffe Shelly, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $1,000 bond.