Key county employee honored by peers

Loudon County Purchasing Director Susan Huskey recently was recognized by peers as the East Tennessee Purchasing Association’s Manager of the Year.
Huskey was given the award March 12 during a ETPA conference at Rothchild Catering and Conference Center in Knoxville. The award serves as a first for Loudon County and is also the first time a woman has been honored by ETPA.
“This is the fourth annual award and so there’s three men that were awarded the three years prior to me,” Huskey said.
“It was an honor, but very humbling experience,” she added. “You work hard for many years and sometimes you wonder, ‘Does anybody ever see what you do?’ I’m very thankful for Mayor (Rollen “Buddy”) Bradshaw because he’s been very supportive of the purchasing office. ... I just try to do my job, and I try to follow the law and assist all the departments with their needs.”
There are 28 city and county departments in ETPA.
“Nominations are submitted to the organization with a selection made based on how the nominee actively promotes education and professional development, support of the
She was nominated by county buyer Matthew Kleinschmidt. The county learned of her award prior to the conference.
“We knew it but Susan didn’t at that time,” Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, county mayor, said. “We were able to pull off a surprise. ... We knew a couple of weeks before she was going to receive the award, and so we all decided just to keep it a secret and surprise her when the award was actually given at Rothchild’s.”
Huskey said she was “at a loss for words” when she found out.
Bradshaw believes the award is “well deserved,” citing the work Huskey did after the Loudon County Courthouse caught fire in April 2019.
“We were getting emails at 2:30, 3 o’clock, sometimes 4 o’clock in the morning and it wasn’t from getting up early, it was from working over, and we missed virtually nothing when it comes to everyday business,” Bradshaw said. “She was an integral part of that, just keeping the phone lines moving and getting equipment lined up, getting the vendors rearranged. It was just an outstanding effort and so much of that goes to her and her department.”
Bradshaw believes Huskey can be a resource for surrounding counties when they look for guidance.
“A peer of mine from the city of Knoxville, Julie Maxwell, has nominated me for the National Institute of Public Procurement Manager of the Year award,” Huskey said.
“NIGP’s selected recipient will be announced in August at the national conference in Chicago. I have been in procurement for over 40 years and have always had a passion for my work. Many people think we spend most of our days procuring simple items such as office supplies and paperwork but procurement involves a very vast array of detailed legal requirements from construction of a county jail to rebuilding a courthouse devastated by fire, contracted services and procurement of all goods and services for the county offices, sheriff’s office, libraries and schools.”
