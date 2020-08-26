Loudon County Juvenile Director Kevin Curbow will be disciplined by his supervisor after the Loudon County Ethics Committee investigated a possible county ethics policy violation.
The committee asked County Attorney Bob Bowman to investigate the matter in July.
Committee members Eddie Simpson and Matthew Tinker motioned and seconded, respectively, Aug. 19 to refer the matter to Loudon County General Sessions Rex Dale. The motion passed 3-0. Bill Satterfield was absent and another committee seat is vacant.
“I think we as a body in ethics commission did what we were supposed to do in turning it over to Bob Bowman for his opinion,” Tinker said. “He gave us his opinion and we followed our procedures and forwarded it on to the appropriate supervisor for disciplinary action.”
Bowman said he did not find Curbow used his position of power to get out of trouble, but he did believe there was a violation regarding discussion of a juvenile.
The action stemmed from an incident in late June at McGhee Square Apartments in Lenoir City in which Curbow, along with two others, interacted while intoxicated with Lenoir City police officers.
An apartment manager called 911 and banned Curbow from the premises after the trio allegedly refused to abide by a night curfew.
“I did find he was a little disrespectful to the assistant property manager, essentially mocking her regarding her assistant manager as if her position as an assistant did somehow not deserve his respect as opposed to be her being the lead property manager,” Bowman said. “I also believe that the communication between Curbow and the responding officers regarding the juvenile that was in the county’s custody, regarding why he was there, what he had done, who he was and issues regarding his medical condition, I thought were in violation of county policy and state law regarding confidentiality medical records and juvenile proceedings.”
Curbow was not present at the meeting and could not be reached for comment by News-Herald presstime. After the incident, Dale said Curbow apologized to the head manager but not the assistant manager.
Dale, who is Curbow’s supervisor, was present at the meeting. He said Curbow has agreed to follow the visitation ban at the complex.
“Basically what happened, I think it came out in the last meeting, he’s been a 15-year employee, never had any complaints, never had any complaints with his job duties, and so it is definitely not something I take lightly, especially an ethics violation,” Dale said. “Now I’ve addressed the other issue on the ban on it separately before on it. I think he’s done well. I just have to weigh all the different factors together.”
Dale said he hoped to make a disciplinary decision within two weeks.
According to letter from Bowman, discipline under the county’s handbook section 6.1 includes “a verbal reprimand, written reprimand, suspension, demotion or discharge.”
“I know that in this situation it is a Tennessee state code that you are not to discuss a juvenile’s records or a juvenile’s medical history, and so therefore I take those things very seriously because of my previous profession in teaching,” Kelly Littleton-Brewster, committee member, said. “That was just a forbidden thing to do, and I put myself in the place of parents and know that parents wouldn’t want their child discussed, then it becomes that child’s rights. I do have a very serious problem when someone infringes on those rights of a child.”
The ethics committee will meet again after Dale’s decision.
“It will be to discuss what Judge Dale has recommended and to tie up just the loose ends as far as our minutes and things like that, too,” Littleton-Brewster said.