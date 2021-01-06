Unemployment numbers recently released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development show positive local gains.
Loudon County’s rate for November was 4.4%, which was near the lowest counties in the state and below the state’s 5.3% average. October’s jobless rate was 6%.
There were just 1,094 people unemployed in November in the county’s labor force of 24,845.
“Of course, we peaked I think at around 15% during the beginning of the pandemic and I’d like to see us get around 4%, maybe even a little under 4% as a county,” Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, county mayor, said. “The jobs are out there. Everybody that wants a job and is looking can find one.”
The numbers are much improved from April’s 15.2%, which serves as the highest in county history.
“I also know that every factory, every production plant in this county is hiring,” Bradshaw said. “Some of those are outstanding paying jobs. Viskase comes to mind — you make $50,000 a year over there easily and yet they can’t get people in, so the jobs are out there. I think from a job market we have to be very picky about new jobs that come in. They have to be quality jobs and we’re maxed out at our $12 and $15 range right now. Those factories are paying that and still can’t get help either.”
Gary Whitfield, county commissioner, believes the low rate is a “great sign for the county.”
“Just from my personal business running around, especially our boating plants, they are just begging for folks to come to work,” he said. “I think our unemployment rate has the potential to be down if we could just get folks to want to come to work.”
Henry Cullen, county commissioner, agreed.
“We’ve dropped from a high of 15-something down to 4.4. That’s a good sign,” Cullen said. “If you look over at Vonore, all the boat companies got signs hiring help and what have you, so I think it points to a good sign for the county.”