A fight between inmates Friday at Loudon County Jail resulted in a broken jaw, a trip to a hospital emergency room and assault charges against both men.
The fight between Bryar Lynn Fritts, 32, Knoxville, and Brannon Anthony Hennings, 31, Kingston, took place about 2:50 a.m., Rodney Cathey, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputy, said.
“Both subjects are inmates at the Loudon County Jail and were housed in D-Block at the time of the brief altercation,” Cathey said.
Hennings was taken to the Fort Loudoun Medical Center emergency room and then referred to University of Tennessee Medical Center for surgery on a broken jaw, Cathey said. Hennings was also treated for surface lacerations to his face.
Fritts is being charged with aggravated assault. Hennings is being charged with assault.
LCSO Deputy Andrew Slemp reported that Ebony Renea Hudson destroyed two ceramic planters in the vestibule before moving to the front desk and pulling computers, monitors and other items from the desk and throwing them to the floor.
“Hudson then picked up a computer monitor and threw it,” hitting the other employee in the back, Slemp said. “Hudson then left the front desk area and returned with a full pot of coffee, then poured it over electronic and paper items still on the desk, then threw the glass coffee pot to the ground. Hudson then left the building on foot.”
Witnesses provided written statements and video surveillance footage was obtained from the Tellico Village Property Owners Association, Slemp said. He said the Wellness Facility facility manager confirmed that Hudson was the one damaging the property in the video. The damage to computers and electronic equipment was estimated at $2,934.
Hudson was arrested and charged with assault, vandalism and disorderly conduct and held on $8,000 bond.
Oct. 18
• Travis Michael Elliott, 40, Lake City, was charged with capias-general sessions and held without bond.
• Ann Diana Flores, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• John Robert McKinney, 44, Knoxville, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $5,000 bond.
• Bradley Taylor Myers, 26, Madisonville, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and released on $4,000 bond.
• Patricia Gail Myers, 53, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespass and misuse of 911 emergency system and released on $2,000 bond.
Oct. 19
• Frederick Henry Bailey, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $5,000 bond.
• Chadwick Doyle Cameron, 50, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
• Michael Scott Lee Dye, 44, Clinton, was charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, open container and passing in no passing zone and released on $6,000 bond.
• David Keith Ghormley Jr., 39, Madisonville, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $6,500 bond.
• Vanessa Sophia Morelock, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Timothy Eugene Presley, 55, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and driving on roadways laned for traffic and released on $7,500 bond.
Oct. 20
• Jeremy Paul Bogle, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held on $26,000 bond.
• Kristina Layne Booth, 41, Knoxville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held without bond.
• James Robert Brown, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond.
• James Matthew Clare, 36, Clinton, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $3,000 bond.
• Christina Lee Devaney, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Dillon Leigh Disney, 24, Greenback, was charged with attachment (juvenile court), financial responsibility law and driving on revoked/suspended license and held on $2,250 bond.
• Gregory Heath Engle, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and two counts of violation of sex offender registry and held on $35,000 bond.
• Julie Ann Gannon, 50, Clinton, was charged with theft of property and held on $2,000 bond.
• Christian Gonzales, 18, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Joseph Paul King, 38, Sweetwater, was charged with burglary, public intoxication, Schedule II drug violations, manufacture, sell, deliver or resell Schedule IV substances and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $20,000 bond.
• Adam Michael McBrayer, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
Oct. 21
• Donna Jo Curtis, 64, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Brittany Michelle Davis, 25, Madisonville, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $50,000 bond.
• Jessica Renee Fondie, 32, Rothschild, Wis., was charged with contraband in penal institution, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $49,000 bond.
• Justin Heath Litwin, 45, Knoxville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $54,000 bond.
• Michael Dewayne McConkey, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Brandon Patrick McCoy, 38, Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear-municipal court and released on $2,000 bond.
• Tyler Blake Montgomery, 22, Philadelphia, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jacob Ray Russell, 21, Madisonville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $8,000 bond.
• Manfred Villatoro, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,500 bond.
• Kimberly Elizabeth Williams, 54, Waterford, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
Oct. 22
• Jennifer Nicole Brown, 29, Sweetwater, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and held on $3,000 bond.
• Shaun Wesley Pena, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest and held on $2,500 bond.
• Maurice Armani Brown, 21, Pembrooke Pines, Fla., was charged with two counts of theft of property and held without bond.
• Marklyn Antonio Forrester, 25, Pembrooke Pines, Fla., was charged with aggravated assault, theft of property, financial exploitation of elderly adult and evading arrest and held without bond.
• Bailey Michael Hughes, 22, Louisville, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $3,000 bond.
• Jahmarley Kiboki, 22, South Bay, Fla., was charged with reckless endangerment and evading arrest and held without bond.
• Terry Daniel Myers, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jamali Jermaine Ramsay, 19, Belle Glade, Fla., was charged with two counts of theft of property and financial exploitation of elderly adult and held without bond.
• Cherie Lynn Reid, 35, Crossville, was charged with theft of property and held without bond.
• Walter Jay Roach, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, financial responsibility law, signing registration-carried in vehicle and speed limit and released on $1,500 bond.
• Barbara Michelle Summers, 47, Athens, was charged with failure to appear-municipal court and held on $2,000 bond.
Oct. 23
• Cassandra Brooke Everhart, 23, Madisonville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $2,000 bond.
• Tammie L. Garnto, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property, aggravated burglary and vandalism and released on $37,000 bond.
• Jordan Truth Hammond, 24, Newcomb, was charged with driving under influence and held on $3,000 bond.
• Heather Lea Kofoed, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jeremy Lynn Lewis, 39, Seymour, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• David Desbro Messer, 27, Cosby, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Dawson Steaven Miller, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-municipal court and released on $250 bond.
• Renee Denice Pearson, 56, Farragut, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and released on $3,000 bond.
• Amber Nicole Scott, 26, Newport, was charged with contraband in penal institution, criminal impersonation, prevention or obstruction of service, public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $60,000 bond.
• Tyson Gary Vineyard, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of capias-general sessions and released on $21,000 bond.
• Jennifer Leann Watson, 41, Rockwood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and capias-general sessions and held on $299,500 bond.
• Kara Ashley Weeks, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and criminal trespass and released on $2,000 bond.
Oct. 24
• Agusto Domingo-Vasques, 19, no address available, was charged with criminal impersonation and public intoxication and held without bond.
• Coty Joe Giffin, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication and held on $2,000 bond.
• Richard Thomas Godsey, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and held on $1,500 bond.
• Rebecca Leigh Lorenz, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear general sessions and held without bond.
• Gail Florence Williams, 54, Chatsworth, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and released on $9,000 bond.
• Keith Lamar Wright, 36, Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with fugitive from justice and held without bond.
Oct. 25
• Jesse Ryce Bal, 23, Knoxville, was charged with domestic assault and held without bond.
• Jennifer Nicole Hyde, 41, Knoxville, was charged with Schedule II drug violations, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and possession of legend drugs and held without bond.
• Misty Devon Jaques/Davis, 40, Dickson, was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and driving on a suspended license and held on $5,000 bond.