The race for three seats on Lenoir City Board of Education features some familiar faces.
Of the four candidates running, Ron Jordan is the only newcomer. Others are incumbents Glenn McNish, Rick Chadwick and Mitch Ledbetter.
Jordan is seeking public office for the first time.
“I just feel like, one, if you are going to have term limits, and we don’t have term limits, then somebody’s got to challenge those guys that are in office,” Jordan said. “I can’t challenge all three of them but I have given an effort to take one of the seats. All three of the guys that are in there are OK, there’s not anything wrong with them. I’m not against them, I’m not against Dr. (Jeanne) Barker, I have no negative agenda. But I believe I bring something to the table. I’m in tune with the community. I’ve been involved in the community for a variety of ways for 20-plus years. I’ve proven strong leadership, and I have traditional values that I think can be applied to where we are in the school system. I think we’re doing good, I just think we can do better.”
He pointed to his past experience as church executive with First Baptist Church of Lenoir City and as executive director for Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County, along with serving “off and on” since on the nonprofit’s board.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Jordan said. “I know that these guys have worked hard and they’ve been in for office several times. I have not, and we’ll just see how it comes out.”
McNish, a 12-year board member, is seeking his fourth term because he wants to continue being part of the progress he believes the school district has made.
“During this last term, one of my accomplishments I worked very diligently on was to try to get a third (school resource officer) in our schools,” McNish said. “I mean it’s unfortunate we have to have them at all, but the world that we live in today (it’s necessary). We had two SRO officers who were dividing their time between the three schools. We were successful in trying to get the third officer. Of course, we’ve put in the cameras and the security doors and a lot of different things like that just to try to keep our kids safe.”
McNish said recent successes in the district are a reflection on school administration and the board.
“During this last four-year term we talked about the security of the schools, but all three of our schools the last full school year received exemplary status from the state, which that’s the highest ranking that a school can receive in the state of Tennessee,” he said. “We were very proud of that fact and very proud of our administrators. The school board can’t do these type of things, you have to have the people in place to be successful. Fortunately, we’ve had a director of schools and our administrators who have worked very hard. All of the praise goes to them. ... I’d like to keep that success going.”
Despite 25 years in office, Chadwick is running again because of a desire to serve.
“I’ve still got it in my heart,” he said. “I’m very passionate about Lenoir City Schools. I just enjoy being on the school board. I love working with kids.”
He also believes board members have worked well together.
“I’m a very good person to work with as far as the teachers and administrators go,” Chadwick said. “I’ve hired three superintendents now and I’ve worked well with all of them. Also, we used to have negotiations and I was a chief negotiator for probably 20 years with the union, with the teachers association, and I’ve always got along good with them. I’ve always tried to take care of our teachers.”
Chadwick hopes the district stays on top of technology.
“I want to keep our technology up and running,” Chadwick said. “It changes as fast as your eyes blink, you know that, and we were one of the first schools to get the Chromebook. That’s the key is technology.”
Ledbetter could not be reached for comment by News-Herald presstime.