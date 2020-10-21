Immanuel House serving families

Loudon County Baptist Association’s Immanuel House had a successful start helping area children from broken families.
Immanuel House provides a safe place for children while Department of Children’s Services representatives find temporary placements in foster homes.
Teresa Wood, Immanuel House director and LCBA ministry assistant, said the house has helped 12 children since opening nearly 2 1/2 months ago.
“We have had several children that have come back several times because they won’t be able to find a placement, but they’re able to find respite care,” Wood said. “The home is here for them to use. We’re thankful it’s here for them to use. … Right now, we have 56 volunteers that have gone through certification, that are certified to come and sit with the children during the process, and it’s been such a blessing to have them.”
Volunteers play games, do puzzles and watch movies with children to make them more comfortable.
The Rev. Phil Holmes, LCBA director of missions, expects the number of volunteers to rise after coronavirus concerns calm.
“During the day hours, right now because of COVID, a lot of the senior adult ladies who probably would have volunteered, haven’t so much,” he said. “… Now with 56 certified volunteers, which I think that’s going to climb to be over 100 by the next spring, I really think that it’s a testimony of what God wants to do on the local mission field in Loudon County.”
The house is not exclusive to Loudon County, Holmes said. Monroe County DCS workers have used the facility, and other counties are welcome.
COVID-19 has forced Wood to implement strict cleaning regulations. After a child or sibling group leaves, everything is sanitized by a volunteer — from toys to doorknobs to light fixtures. Masks are available for volunteers and children, but not required. DCS workers wear masks at all times.
Adaptation has been key in a smooth operation of the house.
“We had an occasion where we had a sibling group that came, and we already had children downstairs,” Wood said. “We were able to utilize the family visitation room for that sibling group to stay until the children that were downstairs in the safe room were able to find placement. Then we went in and sanitized and got everything ready, and the children that were up here moved downstairs. We were able to utilize both spaces at the same time.”
The family visitation room has yet to be used for family visitations. Holmes is hopeful that will happen soon.
Wood is pushing for fall and winter clothes donations as they primarily have spring and summer clothes in stock for children. Holmes’ daughter, who volunteers at the house, helped spread the word about the need for pajamas to a family she nannies for in Knoxville. The family got creative in finding ways to help and managed to bring a large tub of pajamas to the house.
“The little girl is 2 that she nannies, and they said in lieu of presents for their daughter for her recent birthday they asked people to bring pajamas,” Holmes said. “… I only tell that story as a way of saying we’ve had a wide, diverse opportunities for people to contribute and this is just one of those odd ways for people to contribute.”
Seeing the house come alive has been a surreal experience, but Holmes recognizes it couldn’t have been done without the support of all the churches and volunteers within the association.
“It was about two years ago I initiated this plan, and I had gone to all of our 40 churches and shared the vision with the churches, and so a number of our churches and a lot of our volunteers came and did a lot of labor,” he said. “They offered financial assistance. They contributed in so many different ways. … I think that’s probably one of the things that stands out in my heart is that so many people — if we were to count, it’s probably 300 or 400 people — have been involved in some capacity in making this happen. I just think that’s a terrific testimony of what Christ does in our lives. As brothers and sisters in Christ, we are family. We work together for his causes.”