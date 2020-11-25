Loudon City Council unanimously approved Monday a lease for the Historic Loudon Theatre with The Whitener Company LLC.
During council’s Nov. 9 workshop, a draft of the lease was presented with changes from the previous agreement.
Ty Ross, city manager, described the draft as a “better situation for all parties involved … a triple win.”
“It is the intent for the current occupants to maintain their business structures and keep holding their current activities,” Ross said. “In terms of differences from the prior lease, the new tenant … they would like a credit for rent paid, $1,000 a month, to go toward a future option in the year 2023 toward that purchase price, any rent timely received will count toward that purchase price. That’s a key difference between the two arrangements. Also, in the prior agreement there was an opportunity for either side to cancel with 90-day notice. They would like that paragraph deleted.”
Council was on board with the new agreement.
“I noticed too in this lease there was language to sublet, which was not in the prior lease, so those tenants can work with this landlord,” Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, said.
Ross explained the lease’s sublet language.
“(Gordon Whitener and his wife) are part-time residents of Loudon who are looking to become full-time residents the very same,” Ross said. “They are sports entertainment entrepreneurs and are well suited to manage this business. They want to work through and with the existing tenants. That’s why the subletting provisions were placed in there by attorney (Kris) Frye.”
Harris offered clarification to council and the public why the city can’t just sell the property.
“This precedes a lot of council members here, but some people may ask, ‘Why don’t you just sell the theater?’ There was a stipulation to that grant,” Harris said. “We got the tourism grant. We couldn’t sell it for five years. There’s still three years on that.”
Councilmen Tim Brewster and Johnny James motioned and seconded, respectively, to approve the lease.
Fireman gets high honorA fifth Loudon firefighter, Jacob Turbevillle, received the highest certification offered in Tennessee.
Turbeville was recognized at the meeting by Mike Brubaker, Loudon fire chief.
“Jacob’s been full time with us seven years,” Brubaker said. “He just recently completed his Fire Officer IV program. You’ve heard me say it several times now. He is now our fifth firefighter. All our officers and himself are now certified, so we now have five certified Fire Officer IV’s. That’s the highest level the state offers for fire officer certification. There’s 87 in the state. We have five in our department. It’s a very successful program.”
In other news, Loudon City Council:
• Accepted a fuel bid from Rogers Petroleum Inc.
• Authorized the issuance, sale and payment of water and sewer system revenue bonds not to exceed $15.75 million.
• Authorized the Continuing Vehicle Replacement Program of city vehicles.
• Approved the purchase of fire department equipment through grant funding of Department of Homeland Security.
• Approved the city of Loudon Section 125 Cafeteria Plan for employees.