Highland Park Ruritan Club honors military

Highland Park Ruritan Club will soon set out into Lenoir City to find more merchants to display flags as a part of a 60-year-old program.
Vonnie Myers, club president, in January will go door to door asking if merchants would like to display the U.S. flag on certain days of the year. Myers was vital in starting the program in the early 1960s when he helped found the county charter of the Optimist Club.
Club members started a program that would see merchants flying U.S. flags in storefronts in downtown Lenoir City. Members at that time put out 30-40 flags on holidays.
In 1967, Myers left the Optimist Club to become a member of HPRC. Eventually, the Optimists gave the program to the Loudon County Lions Club. During that time, U.S. Highway 321 was built and “businesses started springing up through here,” Myers said. The program grew to 300 flags.
In the early 1980s, HPRC took over after the Lions Club halted the program due to lack of manpower.
“At one time, we did all of downtown and out past the interstate to Matlock’s and all of that area,” Myers said. “We did right around 300 flags for merchants. A few years back, we let the east Roane County club have everything from our clubhouse on down east, and they do Dixie Lee Junction, Farragut. … We still do from our clubhouse to Broadway, and then up and down all the way from Highland Park Baptist Church to the car lot down toward Loudon, the body shop. So we do around 170 flags.”
The program includes a Court of Flags, which are positioned in front of the Ruritan building on U.S. Highway 321. People pay $10 to have a flag displayed in the court in honor of a fallen or active military family member.
For merchants, HPRC supplies the flag, pole and receptacle and places the flag.
Participation costs $25 a year, John Lovell, HPRC Board of Directors member, said. Money funds $1,000 scholarships for four Lenoir City High School students each year.
“Vonnie Myers is the one that goes around and checks with people and gets them on the program,” Lovell said. “Then they pay a fee, a yearly fee, and there are eight times we put out the flags. … The first one is President’s Day, then Good Friday, then Memorial Day, Flag Day, then Independence Day. Labor Day is the one we just finished. The next two are Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and Pearl Harbor Day on Dec. 7. If the flags can’t be displayed due to adverse weather conditions, another flag day will be selected.”
The flags typically stay out about four days instead of just the holiday, Myers said.
“It’s time consuming,” he said. “We have two routes, and it takes about two hours to put each of those routes out, and there’s two people that goes on each route to take them out and pick them up. It takes a total of about eight hours and four teams to put them out and pick them up. We don’t get reimbursed for gas. We don’t get reimbursed for our time. We don’t do it for that reason.”
For more information about the flag service or becoming a member of the club, call Walton and Nancy Cook at 865-986-8080 or Myers at 865-680-0392.